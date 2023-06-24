Home » Zvezde Granda finalists | Fun
See who are the finalists of the popular music competition “Zvezde Granda” who are fighting for the main prize tonight!

Source: YouTube/Zvezde Granda

The end of the sixteenth season of the “Zvezda Granda” music competition is coming to an end. Tonight, starting at 9 p.m., the final will be broadcast on Pink TV, and Saša Popović revealed who will fight for the main prize and the trophy. After months of struggle, 24 candidates did their best to reach the very end, and 17 contestants made it to the finals:

This is the list of finalists:

Martina JozinovićMaja JevtićDženan RakićDragan ĐurićNejaz RamčevskiPetar BulatovićKsenija TanuSanela HasićSlavica AngelovaLidija MatićNenad KostovIgor KneževićMilan BukilićIvona DamjanovićSemir DžanovićAmna JusićHamza Gušić

Martina Jozinović was the first to secure a place in the superfinal, and soon after that she also went to the final of the competition Maja Jevtić as the first pregnant woman ever which will fight for the flattering title. Duel between Dženan Rakić and Dragan Đurić attracted a lot of attention, because Saša Popović made the decision to send them both to the grand final, and the same fate befell Nejaz Ramčevski and Petar Bulatović.

After 12 fantastic duels, even 17 candidates ended up in the barrage, from which 10 made it to the finals. namely: Sanela Hasić, Slavica Angelova, Lidija Matić, Nenad Kostov, Igor Knežević, Milan Bukilić, Ivona Damjanović, Semir Džanković, Amna Jusić, Hamza Gušić.

