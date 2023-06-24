Zvezde Granda pobednik Slavica Angelova | Fun

The winner of the 16th season of the “Zvezde Granda” competition is Slavica Angelova!

Slavica Angelova is the winner of this year’s “Zvezda Granda” competition! As many as 17 candidates made it to the grand final of the 16th season of the popular competition, eight of them made it to the second round, then that number was halved to leave only Slavica Angelova from Macedonia and Dragan Đurić from Bosnia and Herzegovina in the superfinal.

Saša Popović declared Slavica Angelova the winner! She was chosen only by the audience with SMS votes, which means that she delighted the nation and the region!

Slavica Angelova from North Macedonia, she brought energy to the stage, and she successfully transferred the emotions she was carrying to the audience.

This year, 17 contestants fought for a prize that includes money, a video in the edition of “Grand production”, complete marketing, as well as a Fiat Tipo car. Slavica Angelova was Đorđe David’s candidate, and the other candidates were Martina Jozinović, Maja Jevtić, Dženan Rakić, Dragan Đurić, Nejaz Ramčevski, Petar Bulatović, Ksenija Tanu, Sanela Hasić, Lidija Matić, Nenad Kostov, Igor Knežević, Milan Bukilić, Ivona Damjanović, Semir Džanković, Amna Jusić and Hamza Gušić.

