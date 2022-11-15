Home Business A Key Link in FTX’s Unraveling: Self-issued Digital Currency – WSJ
Business

A Key Link in FTX’s Unraveling: Self-issued Digital Currency – WSJ

by admin
A Key Link in FTX’s Unraveling: Self-issued Digital Currency – WSJ

Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX is now bankrupt, and in the process of the company’s collapse, it started with a digital currency it created with minimal trading volume. played an important role.

This digital currency is FTT created by FTX. It is not uncommon for cryptocurrency exchanges to issue their own currency, both to allow founders and early investors to profit when the value of the currency rises, and to incentivize traders to patronize the exchange.

But FTT is different because FTX is closely tied to Bankman-Fried’s trading firm, Alameda Research; Alameda also collapsed last week. Alameda played the unusual dual role of holding most of the FTT issued while also acting as the primary trading partner around the currency, according to people familiar with the deal.

Alameda then used FTT as collateral to secure hundreds of millions of loans, people familiar with the matter said. The Wall Street Journal (The…

See also  "The SMART Care Project for r

You may also like

Beltrame Group: Chalibria is born, the “carbon neutral”...

Traditional Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen fire to out...

Azimut grows in the States: acquired 35% of...

Finance and Economics Morning Shuttle丨The Central Bank and...

Businesses: “Not just the environment, more commitment to...

From Quota 41 to the flat tax: in...

Marginal weakening of supply and demand is expected...

Energy crisis: Vodafone cuts its 2022 outlook. Operation...

The international gold price continued to hit a...

Space Factory, 2 million to study the return...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy