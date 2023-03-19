Germans are happy with a net income of between 2,000 and 3,000 euros. Jonathan Gelber via Getty Images

According to a survey by the finance app Revolut, most Germans are happy with a monthly net salary of between 2,000 and 3,000 euros. Who is satisfied with how much money in the end also depends on the age of the respondents. The majority of those between 45 and 65 years of age can therefore get by with a net salary of at least 2000 euros. The survey also shows differences between the federal states. In North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, most of those surveyed are only happy with their income from 3,000 euros net per month.

The saying goes: money doesn’t buy happiness. But is it really like that? This is exactly what the finance and banking app Revolut wanted to find out in a survey. To what extent are money and happiness connected and what kind of income are most Germans satisfied with? The results of the survey of 2,000 participants show that there are both regional and gender differences in answering the question.

In general, 53 percent of the participants are satisfied with their financial situation, as Revolut reports. 16 percent of them could even be happy with less money. On the other hand, 22 percent of the survey participants have regular money worries – women (25 percent) more than men (20 percent).

Most Germans are happy with this income

For their desired lifestyle, most of those surveyed need a net salary of between 2,000 and 3,000 euros per month. 28 percent are happy with at least 2000 euros net. For 27 percent, on the other hand, it would have to be at least 3,000 euros net.

read too I left my job as a teacher to work in sales – I’m making $20,000 more and I’m a lot happier

Who is satisfied with how much money in the end also depends on the age of the respondents. The majority of those between 45 and 65 years of age can therefore get by with a net salary of at least 2000 euros (31 percent). Among the 25- to 44-year-olds, most of the participants are worry-free from 3,000 euros net (28 percent).

The survey also shows differences between the federal states. In North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, most of those surveyed are only satisfied with their income from a net salary of 3,000 euros or more. For respondents in other federal states, on the other hand, the happiness threshold is closer to 2000 euros net.

Also interesting: 51 percent of those surveyed believe that a basic income would distribute wealth better. In contrast, 33 percent of the participants are rather skeptical about the basic income – especially older participants.