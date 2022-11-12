Buying Bitcoin “will quickly fade” with the launch of CBDCacronym for central bank digital currency, a type of digital currency issued by a central bank. To say it is the supporter of Bitcoin, famous investor, Arthur Hayes in a post that appeared on his blog entitled “Pure Evil”, according to which “banks can limit the impact of the CBDC ‘horror story'”.

CBDCs are currently in various stages of development around the world. Advocates of financial sovereignty naturally fear and even despise them, as they imply total government control over everyone’s money and purchasing power. “Everything is relative except perhaps the speed of light. So when I proclaim that CBDCs are pure evil, the next logical question is: from whose point of view? What is bad for some is pure goodness for others, ”is Hayes’ premise. The investor lists three protagonists of this ‘sad tragedy’: the people, that is, those who are governed, the government and the political elites who pull the strings, and the commercial banks.

“For us people, CBDCs represent a frontal assault on our ability to have transactional sovereignty between us. For the government, it is the most perfect tool to change the behavior of its subjects as we have all decided to voluntarily upload our lives to social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. For banks, CBDCs represent an existential threat to their existence ”.

Therefore, among the opponents of CBDC there are not only the Bitcoiners alone. “I believe that the apathy of the majority will allow governments to easily eliminate physical cash and replace it with CBDCsinaugurating a utopia (or a dystopia) of financial supervision“, Explains in his post Hayes who continues:” But we have an unlikely ally that I believe will hinder the government’s ability to implement the most effective CBDC architecture for population control – and that ally is commercial banks. “

Will buying bitcoins become impossible with the advent of CBDCs?

Hayes, meanwhile, has pointed to Bitcoin as a safe haven for those opposed to any form of zero-cash economy – but not for long. Buying BTC will become increasingly difficult, or perhaps completely impossible, once CBDCs are implemented.

“This window won’t last forever. Capital controls are on the way and when all money is digital and certain transactions are not allowed, the ability to buy Bitcoin will quickly vanish, “he warned, adding:” If all this set of doom hits you and you don’t own at least one very small percentage of your liquid equity in Bitcoin, the best day to buy Bitcoin was yesterday ”.