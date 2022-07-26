The Banca Mediolanum share is Buy for Banca Akros, which cuts the target price to € 8.30 from € 8.60.

Analysts see the operating margin growing by about 5% yoy, mainly thanks to the recovery of the NII while the net profit is expected to decrease by about 26% on an annual basis, mainly due to about 42 million euros of revaluation of SIA shares in the 2nd quarter of 2011. In light of the results, continues Banca Akros, we have revised our estimates by reducing the EPS 2022-2024 by about 5% on average, mainly due to lower net inflows and the stability of markets that we have assumed for the future.

“We believe that, despite the uncertainty of the scenario, this is a good entry point, considering the ability of the Banca Mediolanum network to manage customers, despite the difficult times and the hitherto resilient net funding mix, especially thanks to the automatic investment of the bank ”they conclude.