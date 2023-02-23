Three driving modes: Road, Sport and Track

The main information of the cars is shown on the larger display, in particular that of the three different driving modes provided, namely Road, Sport and Track. Added to these are the settings of the M xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive system which allow you to manage the transmission of power on the two axles for optimal driveability.

The V8 with the 48 Volt mild hybrid upgrade

The 4,400 cc V8 engine that powers the renewed M Competitions was then updated with a mild hybrid upgrade. It is a 48 Volt system, integrated in the 8-speed automatic transmission which provides a starting point of 12 HP and 200 Nm to be exploited in certain phases of driving. Power remains 625 HP with 750 Nm of torque, for 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

The set-up for better driving dynamics is unprecedented

BMW let it be known that they have revised the response of both the accelerator and the turbo, as well as having carried out a different calibration of the transmission to improve the speed of changes. The set-up is completely new, with a refinement of the Adaptive M suspensions which are equipped with the active anti-roll system and the Active M differential for unprecedented performance dynamics.

Driver assistance systems are on the increase

Among the new assistances we find the anti-collision warning with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists, emergency braking, lane keeping and sign recognition. You can then request the Parking Assistant Professional package with the car that parks itself and automatically carries out the reverse maneuvers with memorization of the 200 meters travelled.