After a long negative period, registrations of new cars in Europe increased in August. According to data processed by the Jato Dynamics institute, the volume grew by 3.5% compared to 2021 for a total of 739,037 units. Despite the August increase, year-to-date volume continues to decline, dropping 12% to 7,143.46 units. Of the 27 European markets, only 6 recorded a decline in August, with the 5 large markets, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom among those that recorded growth in August.

Long waiting lists for the new and second-hand boom

According to Jato Dynamic, the situation is still quite complex. Although the industry is slowly learning to manage the shortage of components and other systems needed to complete the production of new cars and consequently there are still long waiting lists for new registrations so that many of the potential buyers are forced to resort to the second-hand market which in the meantime is recording a significant increase in the prices of the most popular models. The situation is destined to recover perhaps in the coming months.

Sales of BEVs produced in China are on the rise

While registrations of gasoline cars increased by 6% to 422,659 units, the volume of electrified cars grew by only 3.2% to 157,075 units. The volume of pure electric (BEV) increased by 11%, accounting for 61% of the total electricity demand. Interestingly, 20% of all BEVs registered in August were produced in China, the second country with the highest BEV production after Germany with 28%. In August, registrations of BEVs produced in China increased by 78% while in Europe they increased by only 17%.

Almost half of Chinese non-local brand BEVs

According to Jato Dynamic, the rapid growth in sales of Chinese-made electric models in Europe is a first indicator of how, sooner or later, they will be able to play a key role in the global market. It should be noted, however, that most of the cars produced in China are not attributable to Chinese manufacturers. Almost half of those produced in China are, in fact, by Tesla, while the Dacia Spring also contributed to the total. As of August, only 18% of electrical manufactured in China and registered in Europe are attributable to a Chinese brand.

Suv and B-segment drive growth in Europe

In the past month, SUVs accounted for nearly 48% of total new car registrations. At the top of the consensus were the C-SUVs and B-SUVs which secured a market share of 18.9% and 18.3%, ahead of the B segment with 17.9%. The Volkswagen group leads the SUV sales with a 28% share which exceeded the overall market share of 26.5%. Vw increased sales by 16%, thanks to the T-Roc which was the best-selling car in Europe in August, supported by the excellent performances recorded by the Tiguan, ID.4 and Taigo.