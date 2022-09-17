© Reuters. Deutsche Bank’s most aggressive forecast on Wall Street: Fed may raise rates above 5%



Financial Associated Press, September 17 (Editor Liu Rui) After this week’s U.S. CPI data exceeded expectations by 8.3%, the market’s concerns about the Fed’s accelerated interest rate hikes have further intensified. U.S. stocks also suffered their biggest one-day drop since 2020 amid a gloomy gloom.

Amid the prevailing pessimism, Deutsche Bank offered the most aggressive forecast of any major Wall Street investment bank – that the Fed could raise rates above 5% – which would be more than double the Fed’s current range of 2.25%-2.5%, meaning The Fed is also likely to raise rates by at least 275 basis points.

Deutsche Bank raises aggressive expectations: the Fed may raise interest rates to more than 5%

After the U.S. released higher-than-expected inflation data this week, market expectations for the end of the Fed’s current round of rate hikes rose to 4.28%.

Among them, Bank of America predicts that the final end point of the Fed’s current rate hike cycle may reach the range of 4% to 4.25%, while “radicals” such as UBS expect the final end point to be in the range of 4.5% to 4.75%.

And Deutsche Bank economists put forward the most radical prediction in the report:

“Despite the recent sharp rise in market pricing for the federal funds rate, (our) analysis points to the risk that the final rate expectations may rise further.” A continued “surprise” in future U.S. inflation reports could lead to a final rate hike to 5 %above.

Deutsche Bank believes that while U.S. prices are currently falling across the board, they are still well above the Fed’s 2 percent inflation target. Meanwhile, the nonfarm payrolls report showed the labor market was still booming, which Fed officials interpreted as a sign the economy could withstand further tightening.

Powell has previously said the Fed will continue to tighten policy “until the (lowering inflation) task is done.” Deutsche Bank pointed out that for the Fed to achieve its goal of reducing inflation, the neutral policy rate usually needs to exceed the inflation rate.

Fed policy rate ultimately needs to outpace inflation

Deutsche Bank’s analysis of past inflation cycles shows that policy rates almost always end up exceeding inflation in order to “ensure adequate tightening” of the economy, whether in hyperinflation or moderate inflation.

Deutsche Bank economists estimate that the Fed needs the real neutral federal funds rate to be at or above 0.25% to fully catch up with inflation.

Deutsche Bank said:

“In particular, given that core personal consumption expenditures inflation (core CPI) is now likely to remain above 4.5% through the end of the year and into early 2023, the final fed funds rate will need to exceed these levels…after factoring in a slightly positive real neutral rate , the final rate may need to be higher than 4.5%.”

Moreover, U.S. inflation is currently cooling less than expected and the labor market remains tight. That could force the Fed to raise the final rate above 5%.

“At the moment, we see risks tilted in a hawkish direction,” the bank warned.

At present, the market has generally believed that if the Fed pursues a long-term hawkish policy, it may lead to a recession in the United States. Bridgewater founder Dalio predicted this week that if the Fed raises interest rates to 4.5%, it could lead to a further 20% decline in U.S. stocks.