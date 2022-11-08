Listen to the audio version of the article

Long list of Ducati news at Eicma, scheduled from 10 to 13 November 2022. The stand of the Borgo Panigale company will be a fixed stop for the public of the fair, ready to take a close look at the world-winning Ducati Desmosedici GP22 of Pecco Bagnaia MotoGP. Within the exhibition area of ​​the Bolognese brand there is no shortage of previews such as the renewed Scrambler, the Multistrada V4 Rally, the 168 hp Diavel V4, the new Streetfighter, the Panigale V4 R and the Monster SP.

Among the novelties also the DesertX in the new livery, the New Futa Asx e-bike and a corner dedicated to the Unica customization project.

“We arrive at Eicma after the extraordinary conquest of the Riders, Constructors and Teams World Championship in MotoGP – recalled Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali during a meeting with Il Sole 24 Ore – which adds another milestone in a year that could end as the best year in Ducati’s entire history after the sales record achieved in the first nine months. For the first time we will close with a turnover of more than one billion euros, despite a first half of the year characterized by the many difficulties linked to the shortage of semiconductors and materials in general. Our goal is to continue to grow by focusing on quality over quantity, with a range that will see the debut of a completely new model in 2023 and the maximum extension of the offer in 2025 ”concluded Domenicali.

New Ducati Scrambler

The new generation has been completely redesigned while maintaining the spirit that has won over 100,000 fans around the world: an essential, fun, easy to ride bike with a great personality whose uniqueness emerges even stronger thanks to an attractive and modern style. The second generation confirms the simplicity and authenticity that have always represented essential values ​​for all Scrambler enthusiasts. Air-cooled Desmodue twin-cylinder engine, trellis frame, wide handlebar, low center of gravity and driving fun are enhanced by advanced electronics and a more modern style in lines and concepts. The result of this recipe are three Scrambler models: Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift, three bikes with a different style united by a relaxed riding position and low weight, to offer enthusiasts of all experience and skills a great riding pleasure. in urban journeys as well as in trips outside the city. The new Scrambler has also been renewed in its technical contents and lightened by 4 kg, thus obtaining a more manageable and easy to ride bike. The chassis is all new and contributes significantly to the overall weight reduction. The Desmodue has been modernized in content, has a reduced weight of about 2.5 kg compared to the previous generation and has been equipped with a new eight-disc clutch, which is softer in operation. Finally, Scrambler now adopts the Ride by Wire management of the accelerator, which also allows the adoption of Ducati Traction Control and to have two Riding Modes: Road and Wet. The air-cooled two-valve twin cylinder confirms the maximum power of 73 hp and is also available in the 35 kW version for motorcyclists with an A2 license. The Scrambler Icon, as well as Full Throttle and Nightshift, will arrive in dealerships in March 2023.