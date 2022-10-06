New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

On October 6th, from October 5th, the pricing of the Apple App Store in many countries and regions and all regions using the euro currency will increase. In response, Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, which is embroiled in a legal battle with Apple, said there was no reason for Apple to do so.

In a statement, Sweeney likened Apple to landlords who have nowhere to go because there is no alternative App Store available to developers.

Imagine if landlords tell their small business tenants they have to raise prices and have no say or nowhere to go. That’s what Apple does to developers, for no other reason than to increase Apple’s profits. They unilaterally raise prices for developers in multiple countries without any reason. Developers have no choice but to comply, as the App Store is their only way to reach over a billion iOS users.

Apple first announced price increases last month, giving developers about three weeks’ notice. App Store pricing is tiered, and what Apple does is raise the cost of all pre-set tiers. For example, the lowest tier of 0.99 euros has jumped to 1.19 euros, while the highest tier has risen from 999 euros to 1199 euros. The full pricing tiers are listed on Apple’s website.

IT House learned that, in addition to regions using the euro currency, Apple has also increased pricing in Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, and Vietnam.

Foreign media MacRumors pointed out that developers in the euro area can reduce App Store pricing or pass higher costs to consumers, but as Sweeney pointed out, developers want to provide applications to users on iPhone and iPad, they must use Apple App Store.

Epic Games and Apple are currently engaged in a long-running legal battle over App Store policies. Sweeney and his company knowingly violated App Store rules and then filed a lawsuit against Apple, hoping a court would order Apple to allow third-party app stores to operate on iOS devices.

The lawsuit didn’t work in Epic Games’ favor, and Apple wasn’t required to support other app stores. The two companies are currently undergoing a lengthy appeal process, and Apple is also facing legislation in multiple countries that could eventually require it to make some changes to allow sideloading.