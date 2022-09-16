Home Business Ford Mustang debuts with the seventh generation of the legendary muscle car
Business

Ford Mustang debuts with the seventh generation of the legendary muscle car

by admin
Ford Mustang debuts with the seventh generation of the legendary muscle car

Ford Mustang with the seventh generation is renewed from top to bottom compared to the current model in production since 2014. The steps forward have affected the driving dynamics, but also in the interior design to which must be added the technological equipment that partly derives from the version the Mach-e is electric to offer all the latest evolutions on the one hand of the “made in Ford” multimedia system and on the other hand with the most recent electronic assistants at the basis of safety.

Electrification, on the other hand, can still wait

The mechanics have not changed: no space for electrification for now, but under the tail a naturally aspirated V8 engine combined with a six-speed manual transmission or 10-tip automatic. There are still no indications from Ford on the power or torque or even the performance and consumption of the new Mustang that will go on sale in 2023. The proportions are typical of Mustangs with an accentuated propensity for sportiness.

A revolution inside with the virtual assistant

A real revolution, however, in the interior. The dashboard offers a cockpit facing the driver with a single large element that connects the 12.4-inch digital dashboard display to that of the 13.6-inch multimedia system. The infotainment is the most sophisticated Sync 4 is complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connection and then relies on the virtual assistant Alexa as well as a well-stocked package of driving solutions.

Always the coupé or cabriolet body variants

At its debut, the new Ford Mustang will be available in two body variants coupé and convertible, the latter with an electrically opening canvas roof. There will be eleven exterior colors, two new, one blue and one yellow to be combined with graphics, lineage and three colors for Brembo brake calipers to which 17, 19 or 20 inch rims are added respectively. Then the more extreme Dark Horse staging makes its debut.

Find out more

You may also like

Wall Street: Nasdaq oriented to close worst week...

RMB/USD breaks 7, how much will it affect...

US retail sales increased by 0.3% in August,...

China: Retail sales and industrial production much better...

Time deposits with a yield of more than...

Mps and the capital increase, Lovaglio: ‘it must...

Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The Market Price...

Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The Market Price...

Mps Day on bank-saving capital increase, the market...

BlackRock Real Assets acquires New Zealand-based solarZero

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy