Ford Mustang with the seventh generation is renewed from top to bottom compared to the current model in production since 2014. The steps forward have affected the driving dynamics, but also in the interior design to which must be added the technological equipment that partly derives from the version the Mach-e is electric to offer all the latest evolutions on the one hand of the “made in Ford” multimedia system and on the other hand with the most recent electronic assistants at the basis of safety.

Electrification, on the other hand, can still wait

The mechanics have not changed: no space for electrification for now, but under the tail a naturally aspirated V8 engine combined with a six-speed manual transmission or 10-tip automatic. There are still no indications from Ford on the power or torque or even the performance and consumption of the new Mustang that will go on sale in 2023. The proportions are typical of Mustangs with an accentuated propensity for sportiness.

A revolution inside with the virtual assistant

A real revolution, however, in the interior. The dashboard offers a cockpit facing the driver with a single large element that connects the 12.4-inch digital dashboard display to that of the 13.6-inch multimedia system. The infotainment is the most sophisticated Sync 4 is complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connection and then relies on the virtual assistant Alexa as well as a well-stocked package of driving solutions.

Always the coupé or cabriolet body variants

At its debut, the new Ford Mustang will be available in two body variants coupé and convertible, the latter with an electrically opening canvas roof. There will be eleven exterior colors, two new, one blue and one yellow to be combined with graphics, lineage and three colors for Brembo brake calipers to which 17, 19 or 20 inch rims are added respectively. Then the more extreme Dark Horse staging makes its debut.