【Methanol2305】

1. Fundamentals: Last week, the domestic methanol market performed poorly, and both the mainland and port markets declined to varying degrees; near the end of the year, the demand for upstream shipments remained, and the transfer orders in major production areas continued to decline during the weekend, which may affect the upstream pricing situation. The port period is currently maintaining linkage operation, and the basis difference is weak; overall, under the game of supply and demand, it is expected that the domestic methanol market will continue to be weak, and the risk of local decline in the mainland still needs to be vigilant; it is bearish.

2. Basis: On December 23, the spot price of methanol in Jiangsu was 2,570 yuan/ton, with a basis of 75, and spot premium futures; on the high side.

3. Inventory: As of December 22, 2022, the total social inventory of methanol in East China and South China ports was 392,000 tons, a decrease of 12,400 tons from the same period last week; the overall supply of methanol in coastal areas (Jiangsu, Zhejiang and South China) was 219,500 tons tons, an increase of 9,700 tons over the same period last week; neutral.

4. Disk surface: The 20-day moving average is lower, and the price is near the moving average; bearish.

5. The main position: The main force holds empty orders, and the empty decreases; bearish.

6. Anticipation: Under the background of weakening supply and demand, the domestic methanol market has declined as a whole in the near future. This trend may continue in the short term, and merchants are willing to cash in at the end of the year. It is necessary to continue to be vigilant against the impact of traders’ low-price transfer orders. As far as the port is concerned, although it will go to the warehouse during the week, considering that some unloading/to-be-unloading volumes are still sufficient, and olefins are low in operation, and some traditional demand is weakening, etc., the fundamental performance is not good for the market operation, and it is expected to be weak today. . Investors operate in the short-term range of 2470-2530, and wait and see in the long-term.

[Recent long-short analysis]

profitable:

1. Changzhou Fude can still operate after restarting at the end of October; Wen Henan Olefins plans to restart at the end of January, to be tracked;

2. The downstream mostly maintains just-needed purchases.

Bad news:

1. The macro is weak, and overseas interest rate hikes are expected to continue to suppress domestic demand;

2. The new plant in Ningxia is expected to be put into operation, and attention is to be paid. Under the expectation that some maintenance plants will restart, the supply of methanol will be abundant;

3. Due to economic issues, some olefin plants in ports, Henan, and Shandong will maintain shutdown/load reduction; continue to pay attention to the dynamics of some olefins in ports;

4. Constrained by weak demand, formaldehyde is running at a reduced load in many places in China. It is reported that some board factories may have holidays in advance, so pay attention;

5. There are many uncertain factors in winter, and the downstream and upstream of the pre-holiday warehouses are still mainly shipped.

market driven: Sluggish demand.

risk point: The demand side continues to be weak.

【Domestic Methanol Spot Price】

【Methanol base difference】

【Production profit of each process of methanol】

【Load of domestic methanol enterprises】

【External Methanol Price and Price Difference】

[Methanol import price difference]

【Price of Methanol Traditional Downstream Products】

【Profit and load of formaldehyde production】

【Dimethyl ether production profit and load】

【Profit and load of acetic acid production】

【MTO production profit and load】

【Methanol port inventory】

【Methanol Warehouse Receipt and Effective Forecast】

【Overhaul of domestic methanol facilities】

【Overhaul of domestic methanol facilities】

【Overhaul of Methanol International Plant】

