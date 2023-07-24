FTX SCAM: Caroline Ellison on her love affair with Sam Bankman-Fried

Caroline Ellison wrote in Google Docs about her difficult feelings at work with her now-charged ex-boyfriend Sam Bankman-Fried, the New York Times reported. Tyler Le, Jenny Chang-Rodriguez/Insider

Caroline Ellison, who once served as co-CEO at the helm of Alameda Researchstruggled with difficult feelings while working at ex-boyfriend Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm, she said in a newly unearthed find, reported the “New York Times” (NYT).

Texts from her appeared in Google Docs related to the lawsuit some of the main characters in the FTX scandal. Ellison wrote to Bankman-Fried in one of the notes that Alameda “felt too attached to you in a painful way,” according to The New York Times. It is not clear if Ellison actually sent the letters to him.

She wrote about feeling overwhelmed in her work environment and about their relationship with the FTX founder known as SBFthe “NYT” reported, citing its entries from 2022.

In an entry, Ellison expressed that Bankman-Fried’s presence prompted her to downsize and become quieter and more subservient to others, according to the Times.

She also wrote that the work experience took such a toll on her that “at the end of the day I can’t wait to go home, turn off my phone, have a drink and get it all behind me,” reports the Times.

The Google Doc entries are some of the records shared between the lawyers involved in the case, reported the NYT, citing sources and documents familiar with the matter, which the publication says it has verified. The newspaper did not specify which lawyers exchanged the files.

Ellison hat himself already as part of the federal attorney’s office investigation into the FTX collapse pleaded guilty and cooperate in this case.

A representative for the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and an attorney for Ellison did not respond to email requests for comment. A representative for Sam Bankman-Fried declined to comment.

Against Sam Bankman-Fried charged, because according to the public prosecutor’s office he is said to have cheated FTX customers out of billions of dollars. He had pleaded not guilty and is due to appear in court in October.

