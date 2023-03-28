The Gedi Group, in a note, communicates that it has received from Finint bank, in its capacity as promoter and direct subscriber, an offer aimed at the purchase of the titles Corriere delle Alpi, il Mattino di Padova, il Messaggero Veneto, la Nuova di Venice and Mestre, Il Piccolo, the Tribuna di Treviso and Nordest Economia.

The parties, explains the first daily information group in Italy, will now enter into exclusive negotiations to allow the due diligence to be carried out and, in parallel, will proceed with the preparation and discussion of the contractual documents that will govern the operation.

The signing of the agreement, conditional on the successful outcome of the negotiations, is expected by the end of June 2023, it being understood that the agreement will become definitive upon satisfaction of the usual conditions precedent for transactions of this nature and the procedures envisaged by current provisions.