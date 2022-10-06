Home Business German government expects recession in 2023, GDP growth of -0.4%
Business

German government expects recession in 2023, GDP growth of -0.4%

by admin
German government expects recession in 2023, GDP growth of -0.4%

Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time →[download link]

Gronhui, October 6丨The German government lowered its 2022 economic growth forecast to 1.4% in its autumn forecast, sources said. The German government expects inflation to be 7.9% in 2022 and 8.0% in 2023. According to preliminary data, the German government expects a recession in 2023 with a GDP growth rate of -0.4%.

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Guo Mingyu

See also  The 2022 GDP target setting is in line with expectations, and the intention to stabilize growth is highlighted. GDP_Sina Finance_Sina Network

You may also like

Banca Sistema, reached 3.2 billion euros in loans...

Directionless Wall Street, well the Nasdaq after leap...

Haitian Flavor Industry and Condiment Association issued a...

Fineco: September net inflows of 515 million, well...

iPhone14 Pro hands-on experience, heavy use for 7...

Credit Suisse in search of liquidity thinks about...

U.S. stocks pre-market: Dow futures fell about 300...

Pet care, a new giant is born: the...

Arcaplanet invests 150 million in new and digital...

2022 heating decree: one degree and 15 days...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy