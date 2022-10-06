Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time →[download link]

Gronhui, October 6丨The German government lowered its 2022 economic growth forecast to 1.4% in its autumn forecast, sources said. The German government expects inflation to be 7.9% in 2022 and 8.0% in 2023. According to preliminary data, the German government expects a recession in 2023 with a GDP growth rate of -0.4%.

Responsible editor: Guo Mingyu