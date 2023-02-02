Home Business Goal: IV quarter revenue better than expected, $40 billion buyback. Title flies +20%
Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) announced that it reported fourth-quarter 2022 revenue that beat consensus expectations and a $40 billion buyback plan.

Both factors are sending the stock soaring 20% ​​in afterhours trading on Wall Street.

Meta’s revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 came in at $32.17 billion, better than the $31.53 billion forecast, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Earnings per share were $1.76.

Meta announced charges related to the Family of Apps segment and the Reality Labs division of $3.76 billion and $440 million, respectively.

Because of the impact of these charges, Meta’s earnings per share are difficult to compare with analyst estimates of $2.2 EPS.

In other key items of the results, the number of daily active users (DAUs) was 2 billion in the fourth quarter, versus 1.99 billion expected, according to StreetAccount’s outlook.

Monthly Active Users (MAU) were 2.96 billion, slightly below the 2.98 billion expected, while Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) was $10.86, slightly above the $10 .63, according to StreetAccount forecasts.

In general, during the fourth quarter of 2022, the turnover of the giant led by Mark Zuckerbeg fell by 4% on an annual basis, reporting the third consecutive quarter of declines.

Costs and expenses boom, up 22% year over year to $25.8 billion.

