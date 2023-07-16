Granata: “Nordio goes against the anti-mafia right, the agreement with Meloni will end”

Nordio shakes the relationship between Meloni and the Sicilian anti-mafia right

The relationship between Giorgia Meloni and the Sicilian anti-mafia right is faltering. Repubblica, who had written about it on Saturday 15 July opening up the possibility that the prime minister might miss the commemoration in via d’Amelio, he returns to the subject on Sunday 16 July with an interview with Fabio Granata, historical exponent of the Sicilian right and promoter of the first candlelight vigil in memory of Paolo Borsellino. “External competition is a very important tool, not surprisingly identified by Falcone and Borsellino to hit those third parties who are not part of Cosa Nostra, but who belong to the gray area of ​​connivance”, says Granata.

According to Grenade, “it is unacceptable that the problem of the Minister of Justice is not the mafia, but the magistrates and the prosecutors“, so much so that according to what he tells Repubblica “no Prime Minister in the last twenty years has included the issue of contrasting the mafias and a direct reference to Paolo Borsellino in such a central way in the programmatic declarations. It was a fact of great coherence with the life and path of Giorgia Meloni. But then a minister arrived, Nordio, who did exactly the opposite.”

According to Grenade, “this idyll with Giorgia Meloni, assuming that we can speak of an idyll, will not last much longer”. Granata always criticizes in La Repubblica the lack of action on the truth of what happened in 1992: “So far no one has guaranteed himself, not even the left which resurrects anti-fascism to counter Giorgia Meloni and offends the memory of Borsellino. On the one hand and on the “another is a removal of historical memory and an instrumental use of the fight against the mafia. Instead the programmatic declarations had opened up a positive dynamic and I believe that the first thing Meloni must do is no longer tolerate a Minister of Justice who seems to have as a company name not the attack on the mafia, but on the magistrates and the political instruments desired by Falcone and Borsellino”.

