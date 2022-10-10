Original title: Afternoon Review of Hong Kong Stocks | The three major indexes weakened collectively, the Hang Seng Index fell nearly 3.5% and fell below 3,500 points, Station B fell nearly 8%, and Meituan fell nearly 6%

Futu Information, October 10 | The three major Hong Kong stock indexes closed down collectively in midday trading, with the Hang Seng Index down 2.49%, the HSCEI down 2.61%, and the Hang Seng Technology Index down 3.46%.

As of the noon close, Hong Kong stocks rose 381, fell 1343, and closed flat at 1197.

plate,Large technology stocks fell sharply, Bilibili fell nearly 8%, Meituan fell nearly 6%, JD.com fell nearly 4%, and Kuaishou and Alibaba fell more than 2%.

The United States introduced 9 new regulations to restrict the development of China‘s chip industry. Chip concept stocks fell sharply, and Shanghai Fudan fell more than 17%.

The three departments interviewed polysilicon companies. Photovoltaic solar stocks generally fell, and Luoyang Glass shares fell nearly 7%.

Sales of the new iPhone 14 were cold, and Apple concept stocks fell again, with Sunny down more than 6%.

The big consumer sector, which led the gains last week, including gambling stocks, sporting goods stocks, travel and tourism stocks, and catering stocks, gave up most of its gains; auto stocks continued to be the top losers; domestic banking stocks, domestic insurance stocks, power stocks, military industry stocks Stocks and other stocks have fallen.

In addition, boosted by multiple benefits such as the central bank’s reduction in the loan interest rate of the first personal housing provident fund, mainland property stocks rose against the market trend; Chinese securities companies, coal stocks, oil stocks, power stocks and other stocks strengthened.

It fell nearly 6% and fell nearly 20% in two days. Sports goods stocks fell more than 9%, and the agency expects that the industry promotion environment may continue until the end of the year. Up nearly 23%, the stock's share price fell by 70% within 3 days of resumption of trading, hitting a 12-year low. In addition, the Passenger Federation estimated that the wholesale sales of new energy passenger vehicle manufacturers by the Passenger Federation in September was 664,000 units, an increase of about 5% from the previous month. It edged up 0.2%. On the news, OPEC+ has cut production significantly, and oil prices are expected to fluctuate upwards. Up nearly 3%, contracted property sales in September were 22.826 billion yuan, up 12.0% year-on-year. Up nearly 4%, the National Development and Reform Commission said that the fifth batch of central pork reserves will be released, and the agency said that the price of pigs is expected to gradually increase. rose nearly 3%, the agency said that Europe's dependence on coal will increase. Up more than 2%, Galaxy Securities: The real estate industry will embark on a path of weak recovery, optimistic about the fourth quarter.

