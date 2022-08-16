Listen to the audio version of the article

Press a button and the body changes frequency, attuning to the vibrations and notes emitted by the 5.2-liter V10 behind us. No shamanic ritual but the ignition process of the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, the latest born in Sant’Agata capable of bringing decidedly Old School emotions to the road. Although this is a profound restyling of the Huracan Evo, which was also launched in 2019, the Tecnica is the “civilized” version of the Super Trofeo Stradale. In fact, it shares with the STO the 640 hp of power, the rear-wheel drive, the four-wheel steering and the great attention to the needle of the balance with a weight-to-power ratio of 2.15 kg / hp. Added to this is a setting designed to ensure the best performance but at the same time guarantee comfort on the road also suitable for everyday life.

Racing style. At the top, the front features a new Y-shaped front bumper inspired by the Terzo Millennio electric concept car

The style combines the past and the future of the Toro, starting from the front bumper with Y design inspired by the Terzo Millennio concept, to the lines of the windows that follow what has already been seen on the SCV12 and to a rear bumper that pays homage to the historic Countach. All combined with an aerodynamic improvement: the Tecnica compared to the Evo (of which it is 6 cm longer) improves rear downforce by 35% and reduces aerodynamic drag by 20%.

On board we find a connected cockpit, where everything is managed from the large touch screen compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa. Following what has already been seen on the STO, the HMI (Human Machine Interface) includes a connected telemetry system and logbooks that record destinations and times on the track, connected to the Unica app.

In the rear area, on the left, the revised aerodynamics stand out, the exhausts with hexagonal terminals and the fixed wing. The supercar of Sant'Agata is powered by the well-known naturally aspirated V10 capable of delivering 640 horsepower and a maximum torque of 565 Nm. The drive is rear: a choice dedicated to purists

But now the time has come to do what every enthusiast wants by looking at the Technique: driving it. And at the exact moment the central button is pressed, the Old School appellation is confirmed.

No lithium-ion battery drives the car electrically, no amplifier increases the exhaust noise, no turbine to help raise the power. All this does not mean that the Tecnica is an outdated machine from a mechanical point of view, on the contrary. The Sant’Agata technicians have raised the bar for the umpteenth time thanks to the recalibrated LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) system and the driving modes – Street, Sport, Corsa – precisely calibrated with specific suspension configuration. In the hills behind Valencia, the Tecnica shows a precision of insertion to the millimeter, with a “granite” front end even when the pace picks up. Traveling in Road mode, the level of comfort is almost like Gran Turismo, thanks to the excellent soundproofing and the high absorption of roughness. On Sport the bar is raised and the oversteering character increases, always characterized by great ease of management.