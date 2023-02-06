Home Business “I do not agree to earn 750 euros a month as an engineer”
Business

“I do not agree to earn 750 euros a month as an engineer”

by admin
“I do not agree to earn 750 euros a month as an engineer”

“I refuse to earn 750 euros a month”

An outburst taken on TikTok. A young Genoese engineer, Ornela Casassa, who during a dinner explains why she can’t and won’t accept being underpaid. Received offers from 900 euros gross with VAT, about 750 euros net per month. And upon his refusal, the company decided to increase the offer. “The left must learn this – we hear in the video – that we must never lower the bar”.

Reached by Repubblica, the young woman was amazed at the popularity achieved. And then she upped the ante: “The left should have the rights of workers in its DNA, it should have them among its founding themes. On the evening of the video, at the table, we asked ourselves why the left was losing votes and mine was an answer. The theme of the work for young people is essential, as evidenced by the avalanche of comments I received. Girls and boys reflected in me, I just said, perhaps in a slightly direct way, how things are. It’s not a matter of finding a simple and fast solution. BWe need to change a system: the left shouldn’t have let the bar drop so low”.

Not without a hint of disillusionment: “Many have criticized me: they said I had made a mistake, that they would have immediately found someone else in my place and I had lost my chance. There is great disillusionment among my peers, they think they have value. And there is a lot of fear: that fear which authorizes employers to pay us less and less”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Nordius? He is consistent with himself: he wants...

The Tim network down throughout Italy: excluding the...

Zelensky, from servant of the cinematographic people to...

CBEX has made a strong start, private equity...

Tax authorities, 2.6 million letters in 2023. Hard...

Cybersecurity agency: “Massive hacker attack underway”

[Hua Chuang Macro Zhang Yu Team]Why did the...

Chinese spy ball shot down by Biden. Wrath...

Electric cars, Bonomi against the EU: “Some Italian...

Some cities adjust the first-home loan interest rate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy