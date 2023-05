IG Metall boss fights for his legacy

At the end of January, Jörg Hofmann certainly had no idea that his political legacy could be in acute danger. The IG Metall chairman, who is leaving in the fall, thought that he could present his proposal for the new management team to the board this Tuesday: with deputy Christiane Benner and district manager Roman Zitzelsberger as a real double leader. He emphasized at the time that the “tinsel” in the statutes could be deleted and “equal cooperation between the chairmen” could be achieved.