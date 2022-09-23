The updated estimate of the national accounts confirms the strong recovery of the economy in 2021, with a GDP growth rate of 6.7% (with an upward revision of 0.1 percentage points compared to the estimate of April 2022), to compared with a drop of 9.0% in 2020.

According to Istat, according to which in 2021 the rate of change in GDP in volume, equal to + 6.7%, records an upward revision of 0.1 percentage points compared to the April estimate. Based on the new data, GDP in volume fell by 9.0% in 2020, unchanged from the April estimate. On the supply side of goods and services, the contraction in agriculture and the substantial increases in added value in industrial activities and in most sectors of the tertiary sector are confirmed. The net debt of public administrations was equal to -7.2% of GDP, a clear improvement compared to 2020, above all due to the good trend in revenues and the more contained increase in expenditure.