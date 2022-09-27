Listen to the audio version of the article

The rise in energy prices, exacerbated by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, is the issue that is taking hold this autumn and which is putting a strain on the recovery of the Italian and European economy after the crisis caused by the pandemic. The eyes are therefore focused on the energy sector and on the prospects that are opening up for the Italian economy.

The Italian Energy Summit organized by 24 Ore Eventi in collaboration with The sun 24 hourswhich will be held on 28 and 29 September in the double formula in attendance at the Italian Stock Exchange in Milan and live streaming on ilsole24ore.com/energysummit/.

Thanks to the interventions of representatives of the institutions and the main companies in the sector, the energy diversification strategies necessary to cope with geopolitical tensions and the role of the NRP in the new context will be studied in depth.

The first day

Wednesday 28 September at 9 am, the first day of the Italian Energy Summit of the Sole 24 Ore will be dedicated to the guidelines for changing the energy strategy of companies in the face of new geopolitical and economic scenarios: the sector’s protagonists will bring their point of view on costs and opportunities of the PNRR connected to the ecological transition in our country and the risk of “cold war”, as well as the key role of institutions and companies in the green revolution. Sole 24 Ore Fabio Tamburini, will start from an analysis on the upcoming challenges regarding energy saving and sustainability, conducted by Stefano Besseghini, President of ARERA, and from a focus by Francesco Gagliardi, Partner KPMG Head of Energy, on the trends of the energy amid geopolitical tensions, new demand needs and green transition.

Following, a series of interviews with the top players and the major representatives of the energy sector will help to trace a picture of the strategies adopted for the energy transition: Francesco Starace, CEO ENEL, Claudio Descalzi, CEO ENI, Stefano Venier, CEO Snam, Stefano will speak. Donnarumma, CEO Terna, Valerio Battista, CEO Prysmian Group, Paolo Merli, CEO ERG, Paolo Gallo, CEO Italgas, Renato Mazzoncini, CEO A2A, Luca Dal Fabbro, Chairman Iren, Nicola Monti, CEO Edison, Fabrizio Di Amato, Chairman Maire Tecnimont, Giuseppe Marino, Chief Executive Officer Ansaldo Energia, Luca Schieppati, Managing Director TAP, Monica Iacono, CEO ENGIE Italia, Frank Meyer, CEO E.ON, Andrea Ripa di Meana, Sole Director GSE, Bernardo Ricci Armani, Country Manager & VP Wind and Solar Italy Statkraft, Erminio Polito, Market Director Energy & Utilities Minsait Italy, Claudio Levorato, President Rekeep, Stefania Covatta, Senior Director So lution Consulting EMEA Genesys.

The first day of work of the Italy Energy Summit will end with two focuses: the first, dedicated to the theme “Energy transition and sustainability: the risk of the cold war”, will see Marco Buti, Head of Cabinet of the European Commissioner for the Economy, discuss. Massimo Nicolazzi, Senior Advisor of the ISPI Energy Security Program, and Valeria Termini, Professor of Economics in Rome3, Member of the UN High Level Dialogue on Energy 2021-COP 26 *. The second will focus on the role of institutions in the green revolution: to discuss it will be Vincenzo Colla, Councilor for economic development and green economy, work, training of the Emilia-Romagna Region.

The second day

The second day of the Summit will focus on the new frontiers of the energy market: the impacts on the European and Italian industry on the energy transition and gas crisis, the virtuous models of production and consumption from renewable energy sources and the impacts of the green revolution. Dino Brancale, CEO AVL Italy, Giulio Cassai, Italy Solar Director Statkraft, Francesco Della Fornace, PPP Energy Proposal Specialist Reekep, Pier Lorenzo Dell’Orco, CEO Italgas Reti, Antonio Di Cosimo, will discuss these issues. President of EBS, Piero Ercoli, Svp Decarbonization Projects Snam, Daniela Gentile, Chief Executive Officer Ansaldo GreenTech, Giorgio Graditi, Director of the Energy Technologies and Renewable Sources Department of ENEA, Alberto Litta Modignani, Hydrogen VP of NextChem Maire Tecnimont Group, Fabrizio Mattana, Executive Vice President Gas Asset Edison, Roberto Pasqua, General Director EDPR Italy, Erminio Polito, Director Energy & Utilities market Minsait Italia, Elisabetta Ripa, CEO of Enel X Way.The works of the Italian Energy Summit will close with the intervention of the Director of the Energy Division of ARERA Massimo Ricci.The participation is free and registration is required on ilsole24ore.com/energysummit/ to follow the proceedings both face to face and live streaming. In-person access will be allowed subject to availability, the FFP2 mask is recommended.Main partners of the event are a2a, Acea, Ansaldo, E.ON, Enel, Engie, Eni, ERG, Genesys, Iren, Italgas, KPMG, Maire Tecnimont, Minsait, SNAM, Statkraft, Reekep, Tap, Terna, Official partner are Avl Italy, Ebs, Edison, EDP Renewables, Prysmian, Emilia – Romagna Region. The event is sponsored by GSE.