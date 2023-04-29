Lufthansa: Bad service annoys billionaire Kühne

Frequent flyers report problems redeeming miles and losing Senator status unintentionally. picture alliance/dpa | David Young

Lufthansa customers are dissatisfied with the quality of service, which ranges from outdated aircraft to poor inflight food. The Net Promoter Score, which measures customer satisfaction, fell from 57 to 35. The billionaire and largest single shareholder Klaus-Michael Kühne also expressed his displeasure, reported “Handelsblatt”. Insiders expect his representative on the supervisory board, Karl Gernandt, to draw more attention to the problems in the future.

Lufthansa’s frequent flyers and customers are dissatisfied with the company’s service, especially in terms of quality. There are reports of outdated planes, poor inflight food, overbooked flights and inadequate customer service. IT problems and a complex group structure also affect customer service.

Frequent flyers complained about problems redeeming miles, a lack of transparency in the system and the devaluation of their status. There are also problems with booking flights. The system often deletes the data and throws the customer out of the system, reports the “Handelsblatt”. The Net Promoter Score, which serves as an indicator of customer satisfaction and the proportion of recommending customers, has been on the decline for Lufthansa over the past three years – it fell from 57 to 35, reported the “Handelsblatt”.

Lufthansa boss Carsten Spohr focuses on cost reduction, while his late predecessor Mayrhuber prioritized service quality. In order to improve service quality, Lufthansa plans to give its core brand a little more independence. However, the implementation is made more difficult by the complexity of the group and the matrix organization. According to the “Handelsblatt”, even union representatives would lose track of the “collective bargaining jungle of the 16 unions”. This in turn could further increase the risk of strikes.

read too Qatar Airways boss shoots at Lufthansa’s inflight service: “What’s new?”

Billionaire Kühne complains about the state of Lufthansa’s quality

The 85-year-old is one of the 30 richest people in the world. picture alliance/dpa | Axel Heimken

But not only the customers are dissatisfied with the negative development: The largest single shareholder of Lufthansa with 17.5 percent, logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kühne, recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the service quality.

Although the supervisory board extended the contract of Lufthansa boss Carsten Spohr until 2028, according to the “Handelsblatt”, major shareholder Kühne is said to have supported him – insiders would expect that the future representative of Kühne on the supervisory board, Karl Gernandt, would focus more on the mentioned problems. Ocean “Forbes” the 85-year-old major shareholder Klaus-Michael Kühne is one of the 30 richest people in the world with assets of almost 36 billion euros.

jr