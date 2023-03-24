Auto: Meloni, the EU does not decide on green technologies, we are confident in the ok for biofuels

“It cannot be thought that the investments necessary to make our system competitive are not taken into account in governance. I believe that the challenge must be, compared to what we have seen in the past, and for us it would be tragic to return to the previous parameters, a governance that is more attentive to growth and not just attentive to stability. There are some steps forward but a lot of work still needs to be done on this”. Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking in Brussels, on her arrival at the Europa Building to participate in the European Council.

“On these subjects – Meloni underlined – there are always quite different visions, however I think that the European Union must learn from its mistakes, from the past, from the reality we are facing. Today we are asked, from all member countries, for important investments for the ecological transition, for the digital transition, for strategic supply chains, another choice on which today the lack of attention that there was in the past is changing ”.“Now I see – Meloni explained, referring to the program of his bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit – the Polish prime minister Morawiecki, I am planning a meeting with the Greek prime minister, perhaps also extended to other countries, on matters of governance and I am in contact with Emmanuel Macron”.

A meeting between the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the French president, Emmanuel Macron, is expected for this evening, at the end of the working day at the EU summit in Brussels.

