It is about to close a week to say the least excited for Mps, the Sienese bank led by CEO Luigi Lovaglio, grappling with a 2.5 billion euro capital increase, in times of war, in the midst of the formation of the Meloni government and while fears about the doom loop are rekindled, to in the face of anxiety on BTP rates.

In short, the timing of the recapitalization does not seem the most appropriate, for the Monte di Stato branded for years by a reputation as a zombie bank, periodically saved for the broken headphone by the government on duty, since 2017 controlled by the State, which with the Mef holds about 64% of its capital.

Does the capital increase have to be done or not, right now?

It is the question that haunts, it seems, the top management of MPS and the State itselfabout to change its face with a center-right government.

Andrea Lisi of Equita SIM reports the indiscretions de The sun 24 hours, according to which the recapitalization of the Sienese bank, which in theory should be launched on 10 October, could be postponed by a week.

“According to what reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, the ongoing discussions between Mps and Axa and Anima they would be continuing but could take some additional time, leading to a one-week postponement of the start of the capital increase. According to rumors, Anima and Axa could contribute with a total of 400-450 million in exchange for a revision of the existing agreements. According to Il Sole, it should also participate in the increase the Frenchman Dumont (amount unknown), while the availability of banking foundations and social security institutions remains to be verified “.

Mps stock still under attack after thud 13%

The prices of the Sienese bank ended yesterday’s session with a collapse of -13.5% to 25.85 euros.

Result: the market value of Mps is just over 250 million euros: therefore, just over 1/10 of the 2.5 billion euro capital increase that the bank plans to launch. And today things are certainly not going well, since the title is under attack again, yielding to Piazza Affari up to 7% at about 12 Italian time.

The trend in prices confirms the various fears of investors on the ability of Monte di Stato to raise 2.5 billion in fresh assets, of which 900 million in the form of private capital: 1.6 billion euros should in fact already be armored, insured by the majority shareholder, or by the Treasury.

Raising almost 1 billion euros from private individuals is certainly not an easy task, at a time when the diktat is sell on the markets, from Wall Street to Piazza Affari.

The banks of the guarantee syndicate that are organizing the recapitalization of Monte are well aware of this, and they have lobbied to an initially reluctant Lovaglio to deal with Axa and Anima, in order to convince them to participate in the capital increase. These banks are in fact aware of the fact that, at least at this time, a concrete interest of the market towards Mps was practically not received.

The thud of Monte dei Paschi’s shares follows the grouping of the shares and the consequent adjustment of their price, decisions that the board led by Lovaglio has always taken as part of the recapitalization plan of the bank, 64% of which is owned by the Treasury, the largest shareholder.

Mps: ‘this is no better time to look for money’

“Certainly with this volatility of the markets it is not the best time to look for money, we are also seeing it with the Porsche hypo, these operations are not appreciated by the market. In addition, there is a technical effect linked to the reverse stock split, which facilitates reductions “he commented to the Ansa agency Vincenzo Longo of Ig Markets.

The Mps stock has begun to skid, in some cases failing to even make a pricefollowing the start of the reverse split of the ordinary shares, and the adjustment of their price, in the manner communicated by the bank.

The stock then returned to trading in Piazza Affari last Tuesday, after a theoretical thud equal to -34% in the Monday session and yet another slip of about 20% during the first hours of Tuesday’s session.

Yesterday was a day to forget for Monte dei Paschi, after the drop limited to just -0.23% in the Wednesday session. The BTP-Bund alert spread, with the rates on 10-year BTPs, weighs down the prices have touched the 5% threshold , flying up to about 4.9%, in the wake of wild sell-offs that hit global sovereign debt markets across the board.

In recent days it BTP-Bund spread has risen beyond the alarm threshold for the ECB, equal to 250 points, splashing over 260 points.

Mps asks for money as he goes up the alert doom loop

Investors, also fearing possible conflicts between the Meloni government and the European Union, and the negative repercussions on rates and spreads have returned to price in an overwhelming way the original sin of the doom loop, or rather of the deadly embrace between the banks and the BTPs they have in their stomachs.

A particularly deadly hug in the case of MPS since, recalled a Bloomberg article, “about 90% of the sovereign debts present in the MPS bank’s balance sheet are Italian debts, therefore by BTP & Co: of this amount more than half is valued at the correct price (fair value), while the total amount affects the risk-weighted assets for approximately 17% “.

It is true that during the week there was a moment in which the rates of Italian government bonds (and not only) flared up: but it was a reaction following the intervention of the Bank of England, which intervened to stop the slaughter on UK government bonds or gilts. Succeeding. But only briefly.

It is not for nothing that the problem that haunts world markets is now called the United Kingdom, after the fiscal bazooka announced by the government of Liz Truss, a factor that leads the markets to be more afraid of the new UK premier that of the prospect of a Meloni government.

It must be said that from the Brothers of Italy declarations arrived that further confused the markets on the fate of Monte dei Paschi, as evidenced by the sudden reversal of the economic manager Maurizio Leo, which was highlighted in the German press as the first shock that brought Brothers of Italy back to reality.

And now there are rumors, again, of a possible postponement of the recapitalization of Monte. Thus the newspaper La Stampa:

“Sales on the entire banking sector prevent Siena from trading at a discount compared to the sector and so the relative convenience of investing in Siena is constantly decreasing. Reason why the leaders of MPS are thinking of postponing the start of the operation for a week, from 10 to 17 October “.

It is recalled that the capital increase must be closed by 12 November, “To finalize the plan for the voluntary exit of employees (to which more than 3,500 employees have already joined): an operation that alone would guarantee lower costs on an annual basis for 270 million euros”.

Mps and capital increase: towards slippage?

The decision to postpone the date of the start of the capital increase would be explained by the additional time of which the CEO Luigi Lovaglio would need to conclude negotiations with Anima and Axa, anchor investors who could participate by injecting 300-400 million euros.

Returning to the article of Il Sole 24 Ore on Mps, here too we read that the start of the capital increase could be postponed by a week, unless an agreement is reached with Anima and Axa in the upcoming weekend:

“Everything will be better understood in the next 48 hours, given that the dialogue between Mps on the one hand and Anima and Axa on the other is going on tightly “.

And the Sun always reports that “sources indicate that the participation in the increase by the French Denis Dumont, lhe former shareholder of Creval would have given willingness to subscribe a share whose size would still be defined punctually “. Aid in the form of participation in the capital increase could also arrive precisely from world of banking foundations – specifies the newspaper – especially from Tuscany, and by “social security institutions such as Enpam and Cassa Forense, with which the Mef would have initiated some contacts “.

However, these rumors are not enough to make the MPS title recover ground which, after having sunk by more than 13% yesterday, slips even today.