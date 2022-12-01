Listen to the audio version of the article

It is completely new and breaks the mold. Peugeot 408 is a raised sedan and represents the first model of its kind formed by the house of the French Lion. Available in three trim levels (Allure, Allure Pack and GT) and with two plug-in hybrid engines and one petrol, orders are already open while deliveries will begin next February. We tried the most powerful version: the 225 HP rechargeable hybrid with a range of 64 km.

The sedan that thinks it’s an SUV

Peugeot 408 is based on the Emp2 (Efficient Modular Platform) multi-energy platform, the same used by Citroën C5 X, of which it recalls the silhouette although the cousin of the Double Chevron belongs to the D segment while the 408 is placed in the high end of the C sedan range Indeed, the dimensions are generous: 4.69 m long, 1.86 wide, 1.48 high with a wheelbase of 2.79 m which allows rear passengers to have room for their knees. The boot is also generous in size, with a volume of 536 liters (471 for the Phev version) which, with the rear seat backrests folded down, can reach 1,611 litres. Its presence on the road is emphasized by rims ranging in size from 17 to 20 inches, the latter optional on the GT version.

Dynamic and “feline” design

The style of the new Peugeot 408 breaks the screens with all the other models in the range. It’s an SUV that thinks it’s a sedan or vice versa. It’s not clear, but what catches the eye is the emergence of new lines that take up the stylistic features of the new Leone models: the long bonnet, the large front grille, the logo, the luminous signature with the claws at the rear. A new element are the LED matrix headlights, which extend downwards with two fang-shaped LED strips that are embedded in the bumper.

Overall, despite its size, the 408 is a car with dynamic and decisive lines that descend in the rear of the roof in coupé style to improve aerodynamics by guiding the air with two “cat’s ears” that create a corridor towards the spoiler rear.

There are six body colors.