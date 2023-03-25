The Reimann family is very secretive and rarely appears in public (symbol image). Getty Images / Martin Barraud, Valengilda / picture alliance / Schoening

The Reimann family is considered one of the richest in Germany. The “Manager Magazin” recently estimated their assets at 34 billion euros. The family earned their money with JAB Holding. Through the construct, the family holds shares in several companies, including the Jacobs coffee brand. The origins of the family lie in a chemical factory that one of the ancestors co-founded in 1851. During the Nazi era, the family was a supporter of Hitler.

The Reimann family is considered one of the richest in Germany. And as one of the most secretive. There are no photos of the family members. Otherwise, they rarely appear in public.

The fortune of the Reimann family estimated the “manager magazine“ last year to 34 billion euros. But where does the money come from?

They hold shares in numerous companies through JAB Holding. The value of the holdings under management was $49.5 billion, according to the 2022 financial statements. Among them: the coffee brands Senseo, Jacobs and Tassimo. In addition, the beverage manufacturer Dr. Pepper as well as several veterinary clinics. Among them the chain Compassion-First.

In addition, several restaurant chains belong to the holding company. Among other things, JBA owns 84 percent of the coffee shop Espresso-House. Since 2018, the British sandwich chain Prêt à Manger – translated “ready to eat” – has owned 75 percent of the holding structure.

JAB also holds a 53.2 percent stake in the listed perfume manufacturer Coty. The company produces, among other things, the perfume of the brand Calvin Klein.

But the family did not become rich overnight. The beginnings of the business go back more than 150 years. In 1851, Karl Ludwig Reimann founded a chemical factory together with Johann Adam Benckiser. The company grew over the years. The grandson of the company founder, Albert Reimann senior, and his son Albert Reimann junior took over the business. A few years later, the second line of the Benckiser family dropped out. Since then, the Reimanns have managed the fortunes of the chemical company alone.

The Reimanns’ Nazi past

From the 1930s, the rise of the Reimanns got a darker side. As the “Bild am Sonntag”, which, like Business Insider, belongs to the Axel Springer publishing house, reported, Albert Reimann senior and Albert Reimann junior were early supporters of Hitler and the NSDAP.

As early as 1931, two years before the National Socialists seized power, father and son made donations to the Schutzstaffel, or SS for short. A year later, the company secured the rights to the Calgon brand, and swastika flags were hoisted in front of the factory. Forced laborers who were later used in the company reported brutal attacks in the company after the victory over Nazi Germany, such as the “picture on sunday‘ quoted eyewitnesses. A forced employee is also said to have been mistreated in the private villa of the Reimann family.

After the war, the French administrators investigated the Reimanns. In February 1947, according to “Bild am Sonntag”, the verdict was: “Dismissal, ban on any managerial activity in the economy, ban on any transfer of business shares to family members”. But the family appealed and was finally classified as a follower, the company was able to continue. It was not until 80 years later that the family commissioned a historian to come to terms with the past. The family administrator, Peter Harf, said when the past became known: “Reimann senior and Reimann junior were guilty. The two entrepreneurs have committed crimes, they actually belong in prison.”

Administrator took over the helm

Albert senior died in 1954 and his son continued to run the company until his death. In 1978 he also died. He left behind nine adopted children, all of whom were unaware of their father’s fortune. As the “Manager Magazin” reports, they only found out when the will was opened in 1984 that he had not only been an employee at the chemical company Benckiser, but also its owner.

Five of the nine adopted children are, according to “manager magazine“ has already been paid. Matthias and Stefan Reimann-Andersen and Renate Reimann-Haas as well as Wolfgang Reimann remain.

However, the heirs did not spend much time with the company. After the death of their father, they transferred responsibility to the administrator Peter Harf. He brought the company on course, later IPO, finally sold the shares and incorporated them into JAB Holding, which was founded in 2012. There he increased his fortune. Under his leadership, the holding company bought shares in the food sector, among other things. The acquisitions of brands such as Schweppes or 7Up can also be attributed to Harf.

Recently, however, things weren’t going so well at JAB. For 2022, the company reported a loss in value of 4.47 billion euros. The reason was, among other things, the stumbling business of the fast food companies.