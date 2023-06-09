Renault, De Meo: “Electric cars? China is leading. The EU is without a strategy”

Renault, De Meo: “Green cars in the EU? A gigantic bureaucratic exercise”

Luca Meo takes stock of the race to electric in the car market and his judgment is harsh towards of Europe which according to him, unlike the Chinese does not have a precise plan for the auto green. “It is not enough – says the CEO of Renault and head of Acea to the Sole 24 Ore – what is being done to create a strategy or one politics“. In this context, Acea “wants to be part of the solution, not the problem. We are in favor of environmental transitionwe certainly didn’t refuse it, but it is a question, I repeat, of having one overall strategy. If I had to sum up, – continues the CEO of Renault and head of Acea al Sole – I would say that the United States tend to stimulate economic activity, the Chinese tends to lead her, e the European Union tends to regulate it”.

Meo – continues the Sun – points his finger at the “gigantic bureaucratic exercise“, indicating among the examples of “over-regulation” the regulation dedicated to car safety, which will come into force next year. “It will cost 400-500 euros more per vehicle. 18-22 functions will be added to each car, many of which are of no interest to the end customer” for an amount “of 400-500 euros is the same, both for a Fiat 500 and for a Mercedes S-Class. The impact on the price of a Fiat 500 is evident“. “The world market – he notes – is 85 million cars, of which 13 million sold in Europe. Manufacturers don’t have the incentive to follow the European rulesWhy the market is mainly elsewhere“.

