Listen to the audio version of the article

How will the future of Skoda be? To find out, just look carefully at the new Skoda Vision 7S, an electric SUV unveiled in Prague. The novelty of the Bohemian brand, expected on the market in a definitive version from 2026, anticipates the new stylistic course and reveals new details such as the revised logo. The standard version of the Vision 7S will be one of the three electric models expected by 2026, and a total of 5.6 billion euros will be invested within the next five years in electric mobility and a further 700 million in digitalization. Among the innovations presented also the new logo, which will say goodbye to 3D graphics, and the revised Skoda wording on the cars.

Škoda Vision 7S, all the photos of the concept that anticipates the future Photogallery19 pictures View

Skoda Vision 7S, autonomy over 600 km

How much autonomy will the production version of the Skoda Vision 7S have? Over 600 kilometers, thanks to the 89 kWh battery mounted inside the Modular Electrification Kit (MEB) platform. The 7-seater SUV is the first model to feature the Czech car manufacturer’s new design language. In addition to the Tech-Deck Face front, it features a low body with strong strokes and aerodynamic roof lines that increase its efficiency. The long passenger compartment suggests at first glance the generous interior space. The dimensions are important, with a length of 5 meters a step greater than 3. The redesigned Skoda lettering replaces the front logo of the brand and is completed by a new strip of ambient lights. This extends the full width of the vehicle at the top edge of the front section and features illuminated graphics. The so-called Tech-Deck Face is the modern reinterpretation of the classic Skoda grille. The slim headlights are positioned further out and arranged in two rows one above the other, extending the four-light headlight assembly to form a “T”. The daytime running lights extend to the fenders and form the sharply defined top line of the ‘T’, visually framing the front. The LED rear lights are also arranged in a “T” shape. Among the novelties the extensive use of recycled materials, not only inside but also in the upper part of the wheel arches.

Internal Skoda Vision 7S

The Skoda Vision 7S offers passengers two different cabin configurations, with a central rotating touchscreen and sliding elements capable of responding to different types of use. While driving, all controls are in the ideal position, within easy reach of the driver, while the central 14.6-inch touchscreen is oriented vertically to improve accessibility and information overlap. While charging or parked, Relax mode can be selected by pressing a button in the center console. The passenger compartment transforms with an elegant synchronous movement: the steering wheel and instrument panel slide backwards from the driver and passengers to create additional space. The front row seats rotate inward and recline for added comfort, while also allowing rear passengers to see the screen. The second row seats are also reclining. All passengers can thus enjoy a more comfortable seating position and a better view of the screen, which rotates horizontally for optimal viewing of entertainment content. The redesigned center console features six additional buttons that allow the driver direct access to the infotainment, phone, vehicle settings, navigation and app menus; the sixth button can be assigned to the user. Below are three large rotary controls; the two outer quadrants are dedicated to climate control, while the central one controls the screen content. It can be used to zoom in and out of the map and scroll through lists. Below these there are two buttons to switch from Drive to Relax mode and a wheel dedicated to scrolling the volume. Like the steering wheel controls, the buttons and dials feature bright orange accents for ease of use. Second and third row passengers can magnetically attach their devices to the seat backrests in front of them for optimal viewing. Interactive surfaces with colored lights that shine through the fabric are integrated into the door panels; a bright bright orange light, for example, indicates the opening handles that are concealed at the bottom of the panel, while a blue or red light displays the temperature variations of the air conditioning. It is also possible to write on the fabric with your finger, to make short notes or to allow children to create small drawings.

The position of the child seat is also innovative and is placed in the safest place in the vehicle. It is integrated into the center console, which extends to the second row of seats, in the opposite direction to the direction of travel. This way the child is optimally protected and passengers in the second row can always keep an eye on him. An optional indoor camera located in the rear of the rear pavilion can also transmit a video of the child to the central infotainment display. This way, the driver and front passenger can see the little ones on board at all times.