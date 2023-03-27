Home Business Smart unveils the first details of the new #3
Smart unveils the first details of the new #3

smart, the premium all-electric brand, unveils the first design details and formalises the name of the second model of the new generation:

the smart #3, a coupe SUV characterized by a sporty and avant-garde style. The Mercedes-Benz Global team has reinterpreted the stylistic concept of ‘sensual producty’ in a sporty key. As with the smart #1, the interior and exterior design of the smart #3 was created by the Mercedes-Benz global design team. Intending to offer a dynamic and sporty interpretation of the concept of ‘sensual producty’, the exterior design of the smart #3 is defined by organic lines and athletic curves. The result is an emotionally iconic car defined by vibrant energy. “This attraction of opposites, muscular yet elegantly sensual and perfectly balanced, makes the design an important milestone in the evolution of smart’s core value of premiumness,” said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Mercedes-Benz AG. “The design of the #3 is emotionally reassuring, it attracts and even excites at first glance.”

Ready to excite, inside and out The style of the new #3 is further accentuated by numerous details. At the front, sleek LED headlights blend with a bold ‘shark nose’ and a sweeping ‘A’-shaped grille. On the sides, the two-tone roof meets the belt line which – soft and seamless – connects the A and C pillars, shaping an elegant and sporty fastback silhouette. The large rim size adds an extra element of power, while the conical cooling ducts leave no doubt about the performance intentions. Dirk Adelmann, CEO smart Europe: “After launching the smart #1, we are looking forward to presenting the second model of the new generation. The smart #3 will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai and will constitute a strategic element of our product portfolio, offering a further contribution to the redefinition of the concept of urban mobility.” At the rear, early sketches show the sharp curvature created by the prominent spoiler, C-pillar and robust rear fenders and bumpers. The #3’s look combines an athletic appearance with premium and highly modern elements, such as the taillights with pixelated elements. After the smart #1, which has already been launched in the first European market, the new #3 enriches the new family of products from smart, in which others will soon follow. Further details on the new smart #3 for the European market will be announced later.

