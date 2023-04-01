Home Business Startup J. Kinski: Millions in sales with organic broths from Thuringia
Business

by admin
J. Kinski founder Jörg Daunke: His startup made millions in sales in 2022 with homemade broths.
In almost 20 years in gastronomy, Jörg Daunke has experienced a lot: his own restaurants and clubs, street food stands all over Europe. When he starts a family with his wife Yvonne, it quickly becomes clear: the busy lifestyle cannot go on like this. Daunke draws a line and gives up his restaurant in Berlin. A new idea is needed, one that is more compatible with family life in the small village in Thuringia.

Just at the right time, Daunke heard about a trend that was spilling over from the USA to Germany: bone broth. The soup stock made from slowly cooked meat bones is considered to be particularly healthy, and many stars and influencers swear by it. Daunke sees his chance: within a few weeks, the concept and the design are ready for J. Kinski. The unusual name, he reveals, stems from his nickname from a young age.

In June 2018 he founded Goodvenience.BIO GmbH, under which he sells J. Kinski products. To do this, the founder brought several institutional investors and business angels on board – including Klaus Zinsmeister, founder of the vegan ice cream parlor Tribeca in Berlin, and from 2021 the Berlin VC Shio Capital, who was one of the first to invest in the food delivery service Gorillas.

