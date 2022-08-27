Original title: The 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference will be held from September 1st to 3rd, and Dynamic Technology has once again become a cooperative media

At the municipal government press conference held this morning, Wu Jincheng, director of the Municipal Economic Information Commission, introduced the relevant situation of the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference. Ren Aiguang, deputy director of the Science and Technology Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Zhang Ying, deputy director of the Municipal Economic Information Commission, Xuhui District District Mayor Yu Linwei, Director of Pudong New Area Science and Economic Commission Li Hui, and Vice President of Donghao Lansheng (Group) Co., Ltd. Zhou Jin attended the press conference and answered questions from reporters.

The 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference will be held at the Shanghai World Expo Center from September 1st to 3rd, with sub-venues in Pudong Zhangjiang and Xuhui West Bank, and 5 domestic and overseas branches in North America, Europe, Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong, China. The venue, to achieve multi-location linkage.It is worth noting that Dottech will once again support this conference as a partner media.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Intelligent Connected World Metaverse Unbounded”, which aims to fully grasp the development trend of the integration and mutual promotion of artificial intelligence and the Metaverse, connect and gather the latest views and achievements of artificial intelligence in the world, convey the innovative concept of boundless symbiosis, and showcase Shanghai’s intelligent A beautiful picture of the times.

The overall design of this conference is based on the five major sections of “meeting, exhibition, competition, application, and talent”, fully demonstrating the “hard-core new technology, new industrial track, new future scenarios, and new governance issues” in the field of artificial intelligence + metaverse. Make every effort to create an industry event with stronger innovation sourcing capability, better intelligent experience, and higher resource linkage. At present, the preparatory work for the conference has entered the sprint stage.

The overall structure of the conference activities can be summarized as “1+1+2+10+N”, that is, 1 opening ceremony, 1 closing ceremony, 2 plenary sessions on technological innovation and industrial development, 10 theme forums, and N ecological forum.

The theme of the forum shows the latest trends in the industry. Nearly 100 forums cover more than 30 professional directions in four fields, including technological innovation, industrial application, rule of law and ethics, and ecological construction, including AI+metaverse, generative AI, trusted AI, brain-computer interface, etc. The hottest field of artificial intelligence. For the first time, we also planned an AI technology night talk, focusing on cutting-edge topics such as AI For Science, multimodality and computer vision, in the form of a “metaverse venue” to create an immersive scientific feast.

The lineup of guests is more professional and authoritative. At present, more than 500 domestic and foreign leading scholars, well-known entrepreneurs, representatives of international organizations and other heavyweight guests have been confirmed to participate in the conference; among them, 4 winners of the Turing Award, 1 winner of the Nobel Prize, More than 80 academicians at home and abroad, more than 20 presidents of top universities at home and abroad, and more than 400 representatives of domestic and foreign industry organizations and entrepreneurs participated in the conference, and the industry influence was further enhanced.

2. The quality and quality of the exhibitions have increased, focusing on the new track of the Metaverse This year’s exhibition area covers an area of ​​15,000 square meters, with more than 200 exhibitors, more than 30% of which are first-time exhibitors, and over 40% of companies outside Shanghai and foreign countries. The main venue of the World Expo Center presents the Metaverse Core Exhibition, which presents the entire industrial ecological chain of AI+ Metaverse from two dimensions of virtual experience and reality display, including the underlying computing power chip, immersive holographic imaging technology, brain-computer interface, and a new generation of digital Tools, intelligent interactive terminals, etc.; industry-leading AI large models, intelligent surgical robots, intelligent driving commercial vehicles and other heavy products will also be unveiled. At that time, there will be the treasures of the eight town halls (the world‘s first three-modal large model of the Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences). , Baidu Wenxin large model, Ant Group’s lingo trusted privacy computing technology stack, Tianshu Zhixin 7nm high-performance artificial intelligence general-purpose GPU inference chip, Biren BR100 series GPGPU chip, Minimally invasive medical Toumai® Toumai® abdominal endoscope Surgical system, Qualcomm’s first 5G slice-based end-to-edge collaborative XR separation rendering technology, Unity HMI solution) are waiting for you to explore; in addition, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, we specially planned to launch the AI ​​fifth anniversary map, which will The panorama shows the development of artificial intelligence technology, previous WAIC conferences and the achievements of the fifth anniversary of Shanghai artificial intelligence industry development. The east and west sub-venues complemented each other. The Pudong sub-venue opened the Zhangjiang Science Hall for the first time to showcase the world's first Metaverse 3D printer, urban digital twin, hyper-realistic digital human and other cutting-edge new products and new applications; Launched the Metaverse application scene boutique exhibition and cloud game exhibition competition. The SAIL Award continues to lead the industry benchmark, attracting more than 800 projects from global leading companies, internationally renowned universities, and scientific research institutions to participate in the TOP30 competition and gather in popular tracks; more than 150 high-quality papers at home and abroad are selected for the Youth Science and Technology Paper Award, including The overseas participation rate exceeds 15%. The SAIL Awards will be announced at the opening ceremony of the conference. Brand competitions have further expanded their influence. The four major brand competitions, BPAA Algorithm Practice Model Competition, Hackathon, AIWIN Competition and Youth Innovation Competition, respectively focus on four directions of popular software algorithms, open source ecology, industry applications and social science popularization, with a total of over 3,000 participating teams; The main body of the industry actively uses the conference platform to organize a number of high-quality ecological events, such as the Baidu Flying Paddle “Thesis Reproduction Competition”, which encourages players to reproduce the top conference papers using domestic frameworks, and accelerates the transformation of cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements. More than 160 projects will be selected in three rounds in the global innovation project roadshow. The winning projects will be deeply connected with domestic and foreign accelerators and incubators, domestic and foreign investment institutions, and technology industrial parks during the conference. Inject new vitality into the industry. 4. Super applications connect virtual and real, and in-depth online and offline experience This year’s conference strives to create a super application scenario that integrates virtual and real to provide audiences with a more futuristic participation experience. The online “Metaverse” has made a new appearance. The three clouds of “Cloud Venue, Cloud Exhibition and Cloud Platform” in previous years have been superimposed and upgraded to an immersive metaverse “WAIC Yuanjing Planet”. Yuan Collection, Yuan Life” five scenarios; in Yuan Universe Cloud Venue and Yuanjing Town, audiences can experience Yuanjing punch card, virtual cloud venue, live broadcast square, highlight products, 5th anniversary map, carbon neutrality plan, etc. Form interaction; you can also collect two digital collections officially released by the conference, namely the WAIC 5th Anniversary Review Map (Zhihui Shitu) and Witkey Brothers IP (Metaverse Edition). Multi-point linkage of offline check-in points, there are Metaverse check-in points in the World Expo Center, Xuhui West Bank, Zhangjiang Branch, Oriental Pearl Tower and Wukang Building, etc., the audience in Shanghai can take the lead in becoming the first generation of Metaverse Network to endorse WAIC in the circle of friends red. In addition, at the opening ceremony of the conference, a number of major application scenarios of AI+ Metaverse will be released, and global leading companies will be invited to "reveal the list and take command" to join the development layout of the new Shanghai track. For developers, this year’s Developer Day will place more emphasis on hands-on practice, and will organize several workshops focusing on model applications, virtual assistants, and decision-making intelligence. For women and youth groups, East China Normal University and Shanghai Open University will organize forums respectively to conduct discussions on hot topics such as female elite power and youth science. This year’s conference puts more emphasis on talent exchange and docking. It will launch the global cloud employment fair for AI technology talents. More than 600 companies will release more than 10,000 AI-related job requirements, and link more than 100 AI-related college students and overseas talent communities at home and abroad. Covering more than 10 countries and regions such as the United States, Canada, and Singapore, building a global talent interaction platform to help Shanghai build an excellent AI technology talent ecosystem. On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, the “five majors” are used to summarize the highlights of this year’s conference, namely, big chips are blooming, big models are booming, big terminals are contending, hundreds are competing in big scenes, and hundreds are big platforms. Become exciting, they are all key elements in the artificial intelligence industry ecology. The conference will focus on bringing together the best technologies, products, talents and opportunities in the world, and promote the influence of international brands to become bigger and bigger and reach a new level. At the same time, in order to implement the general requirements for epidemic prevention and control of “foreign prevention of importation and domestic prevention of rebound”, this year’s conference has formulated a strict epidemic prevention plan. All guests and audiences are also invited to take relevant protective measures and observe in a safe and orderly manner. Exhibition participation.Return to Sohu, see more

