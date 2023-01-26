Listen to the audio version of the article

In the last month of 2022, the Italian asset management industry collected a total of 11.2 billion, a monstrous figure compared to 268 million in November, which increased the annual figure to 19.8 billion. In truth, however, the December result is mainly attributable to institutional mandates “whose flows – underlines the director of the Assogestioni research office Alessandro Rota – follow dynamics on which market trends have a lesser influence than in the retail world“. The balance was 8.7 billion and the most significant movements in the segment were recorded by Allianz, Eurizon, Poste, Axa and Amundi which together totaled 8.8 billion. In addition, in December there was a marked recovery in the open-end funds segment which, driven by equity, significantly improved their positions compared to November, going from 231 million to 1.1 billion. The annual collection of funds has thus risen to 9.3 billion.

The annual comparison

But although these numbers are positive, they are very far from those achieved in 2021. Of course, everything has happened in the last year and asset management has demonstrated its great ability to continue moving along a growth path, a result that it was by no means obvious, but the fact remains that the 2021 numbers were something else. Despite the uncertainties still linked to the pandemic, at the time a total of 92 billion entered the managers’ coffers and 65 of these went into those of mutual funds. Not only. In the same period, the industry’s total assets hit an all-time high at 2.583 billion, a level that has not been reached again in the following months. Today, assets under management amount to 2,216 billion with a decrease of 14.2% compared to the peak at the end of December 2021.

Mutual funds

It is the shareholders who continue to hold the reins of the system. With positive monthly inflows of 1.4 billion, they confirmed that they are investors’ favorite products. The constancy of the results month after month has led the type to file the annual balance sheet with over 21 billion in funding, clearly separating the only two types with assets, namely monetary (6.4 billion) and balanced (4.5 billion ). Bad year for bonds which, despite the positive figure achieved in December (375 million) closed the year with a heavy – 16.7 billion, while for flexible bonds the red was 5.7 billion. Going back to the December data, it is worth noting the decisive improvement in the money market, which went from a balance of 2 million collected in November to the current 402, while the approval rating of flexible and balanced products continues to fall (-669 and -342 million respectively). Finally, in terms of domiciliation, the collection of funds under Italian law amounted to 442 million (66 in one year) and that of foreign products 699 million (9.3 billion in 2022).

The societies

At the top of the ranking for funding in December are Intesa Sanpaolo with a positive balance of 3.1 billion, Allianz with 2.6 billion and Poste Italiane with just under 2 billion. Thumbs down, however, for Generali in the red for 1.5 billion, for the Deutsche Bank group with a negative result of 443 million and for Bnp Paribas with a deficit of 280 million. the group that raised the most funds in December was Amundi (958 million with a total balance of 1.8 billion).