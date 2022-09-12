The metaverse is the next iteration of the Internet, a virtual world in which humans interact through three-dimensional avatars. Enthusiasm for the metaverse erupted in the business world about a year ago. But, at least in the US, it’s not gaining the momentum that companies like Facebook had hoped for. The potential of the metaverse is billions if not trillions of dollars. Thus JPMorgan which has identified three Chinese tech stocks that could benefit most from the metaverse.

The best Chinese choices in the metaverse

The top picks in the industry are Tencent, NetEase and Bilibili. Among non-internet-related Asian names, companies like Agora, China Mobile and Sony have entered the list of potential beneficiaries of the metaverse according to JPMorgan. According to analysts, there are two main ways that companies can make money with the development of the metaverse, namely games and intellectual property.In the most optimistic scenario of JPMorgan, the Chinese online gaming market almost triples, from 44 billion dollars to 131 billion. billions. According to analysts, Tencent and NetEase both have strong gaming operations and partnerships with world leaders in the industry. For example, Tencent has a stake in virtual world game company Roblox, while NetEase has partnered with Warner Bros for a Harry Potter-themed mobile game. According to analysts, “the metaverse will likely double the digital time elapsed” from the current average of 6.6 hours. In the business services sector, NetEase already has a virtual meeting room system called Yaotai, while Tencent operates a video conferencing application called Tencent Meeting, the report noted. Tencent also has “rich experience managing China‘s largest mobile social network Weixin / QQ” and can benefit from selling virtual items within these platforms, according to analysts. Without naming the companies in question, JPMorgan analysts described a number of other metaverse projects underway in China, such as Baidu’s XiRang virtual world and the development of virtual reality by iQiyi, NetEase and Bilibili, backed by Baidu. . However, the challenges will be many. “We think the” perfect shape “of the metaverse could take decades to achieve,” said analysts, concluding that “While believing that the [mercato totale indirizzabile] for the metaverse to be enormous, we believe that there are several technological obstacles to overcome ”.