Toshiba accepts $15 billion takeover offer

Toshiba accepts $15 billion takeover offer

Toshiba’s board of directors has accepted the 2 trillion yen – equal to 15.3 billion dollars – purchase offer received from a consortium of companies led by the private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP). This was reported by the business daily Nikkei.

Reached by Reuters, Toshiba has not commented on the news at the moment. Last month, the JIP consortium submitted a binding acquisition proposal backed by $10.6 billion in loan commitments backed by major Japanese banks.

Also according to the business newspaper Nikkei, the JIP consortium – made up of 20 Japanese companies including Orix, Rohm and Chubu Electric Power – intends to privatize Toshiba.

If the offer goes through, the deal would mark a turning point in the company’s history, also marked by accounting scandals, heavy losses, governance uncertainties and friction with investors and shareholders.

It took weeks for the board to move forward with a vote on the JIP consortium’s proposal, as some board members were dissatisfied with the price offer, according to sources contacted by business newspaper Nikkei.

