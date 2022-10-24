Listen to the audio version of the article

Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team scored a fantastic victory at the Spanish rally, taking the 2022 constructors’ title thanks to the victory of the 2021 World Champion Sébastien Ogier.

The first success of the hybrid era

Success in the constructors’ championship comes after the drivers’ and co-drivers’ titles won by Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen in the previous rally in New Zealand. This is the second consecutive year that the team led by Jari-Matti Latvala manages to win the three titles up for grabs: a particularly remarkable result given that the team has faced a major revolution in the technical regulations introduced at the beginning of this season, when the new Gr Yaris Rally1 Hybrid has succeeded the Yaris Wrc, treading the asphalts and the earth all over the world. In total, this is the sixth time Toyota has topped the WRC constructors’ standings, the third time since returning to the series in 2017.

Ogier’s victory in Spain

The rally victory in Spain is the seventh of the season for the team and the first for eight-time defending champion Ogier in his part-time season. The 55th victory of his career is also the first triumph for co-driver Benjamin Veillas. In his first tarmac rally since January’s Rallye Monte-Carlo, Ogier was among the leaders of the race from the start, winning three timed trials on Friday to take the lead despite facing less traveled roads than his rivals. in changing weather conditions. He won three more special stages in a massive performance on Saturday as he stretched over the pack, and went on to win the last two races of Sunday’s rally (including the final Power Stage) taking the 16.4-second win over Neuville driving the Hyundai. i20 N Rally1. The new World Champion, Kalle Rovamperä, closes the podium.

A great team effort despite the punctures

Rovanperä was also fighting for the lead on Friday, when he was fastest in four special stages, and ultimately finished third overall. His hopes for a second place vanished after he was one of many to suffer tire damage from a manhole in Sunday’s second stage.

Elfyn Evans was part of a hard-fought top five at the start of the rally but was unable to find the perfect feeling to match the very fast pace ahead of him. A flat tire on Friday afternoon and another at the same spot as Rovanperä on SS17 contributed to his sixth place overall, again an important result in helping the team towards its main goal.