TV ratings, Nunzia De Girolamo still good with 15.7%

TV ratings, Nunzia De Girolamo still good with 15.7%

An excellent figure, that of Ciao Maschio, considering the broadcasting time

The positive streak of ratings continues for Nunzia DeGirolamo and his Hello Male. Even last night, the singular interviews with men kept 15.7% of viewers glued to the TV.

A season to remember, with an audience average that has currently doubled the first two editions of the programme. An excellent figure, that of Ciao Maschio, considering the broadcasting time.

Around the theme of guilt they confessed Gene Gnocchi, Fabio Canino and Francesco Procopio.

In the seasonal average ratings, the program is confirmed, in percentage terms, as the most watched ”late evening” of the entire Rai television schedule.

