VW Touareg Leasing: Inexpensive commercial deal!

In 2023, the VW Touareg will remain one of the most popular SUV models. That made one Overview of monthly new vehicle registrations by the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) up to and including April 2023. This result is not surprising, after all, the car offers plenty of space and power. However, this also has its price: Models such as the VW Touareg 3.0 V6 TDI 170kW 4Motion Tiptronic R-Line cost around 90,000.00 euros.

VW Touareg: Inexpensive leasing offer for tradespeople

It is significantly cheaper to lease the VW Touareg 3.0 V6 TDI 170kW 4Motion Tiptronic R-Line – and at economy new car*an online portal that aggregates and evaluates leasing offers, we also found the right deal for it. Business customers can now lease the Volkswagen SUV for just EUR 499.00 net per month*. The term is 24 months with an annual mileage of 10,000 kilometers.

The special thing about the offer: It is a stock sale campaign. This means that the Touareg is immediately available, which saves long waiting times. However, the number of pieces is therefore also limited.

As part of the offer, there are two other one-time payments in addition to the monthly leasing rate. So you still have to plan a special payment of 990.00 euros net for the vehicle. In addition, 1172.00 euros will be charged for the provision of the Touareg.

This brings the total costs to EUR 14,138.00, which results in a normalized leasing rate of EUR 589.08 net per month. What else you should know about the offer, we have summarized for you in the overview:

Duration: 24 Fun

mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year

Monthly Rate: from 499.00 euros net

special payment: one-off 999.00 euros net

deployment fee: 1172.00 Euros net

Leasingfaktor: 0,69

total cost factor: 0,75

delivery time: available immediately

Is the leasing deal for the VW Touareg worth it?

The net list price for the VW Touareg 3.0 V6 TDI 170kW 4Motion Tiptronic R-Line* is 78,050.00 euros. This results in the leasing and total cost factor of 0.69 and 0.75. Explanation: These two values ​​help to evaluate leasing deals. If they are one, you are dealing with an attractive and fair offer. And when they are below one, as is the case here with the Touareg, the deal is even excellent.

The fact that business customers sometimes have to pay EUR 1,000 more every month for the VW Touareg from other providers also speaks for a good deal – even in comparison to the significantly higher normalized leasing rate of EUR 589.08 net. Compared to the market leader, you save around 700.00 euros with this offer. In addition, the SUV is available immediately and you don’t have to wait forever for it. So if you run a business and are interested in the popular Touareg, it might be worth grabbing this bargain.

What you should know about the VW Touareg R-Line 3.0 l V6 TDI SCR 4MOTION

And what can he do? Touareg from Volkswagen*? The comfortable SUV scores above all with regard to its equipment. It has a navigation system, steering wheel heating, a parking assistance package, a driving assistance package and much more. It is also equipped with a trailer hitch. This is especially helpful for people who often drive with trailers. With 231 hp and a top speed of 222 km/h, the Touareg also has a lot of power, so that driving pleasure is not left behind.

More key data on the Touareg

list price: 78,050.00 Euros net

drive: Six-cylinder diesel engine

circuit: Automatic

Performance: 231 PS

top speed: 222 km/h

fuel consumption: combined 8.3 liters per 100 kilometers

CO2 emissions: 218 Gramm pro Kilometer

Furnishing: “Discover Premium” navigation system, “Plus” driver assistance package, heated steering wheel, electrically folding trailer hitch including trailer maneuvering assistant, parking assistance package and more

Color: different colors available

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

