The fear of a recession in the United States seems to be becoming real, disproving what Fed number one Jerome Powell said yesterday, that the United States is not in a recession.

Yet, from the US macroeconomic front and in the aftermath of Fed Day, the data on US GDP arrived, which contracted for the second consecutive time in the second quarter of the year.

At about 4 pm Italian time, the Dow Jones drops by 140 points (-0.44%), to about 32,056 points; the S&P 500 fell 0.57% to 4.001 points, while the Nasdaq underperformed with a decline of 0.83% to 11.938.

The US gross domestic product actually fell by 0.9% in the period between April and June, worse than the + 0.3% growth expected by analysts interviewed by Dow Jones, after the – 1.6% in the first quarter. According to many economists, there is talk of a technical recession precisely in the event of a contraction of GDP for two consecutive quarters, as happened in the US case.

However, just yesterday, on Fed-Day, and in the press conference following the announcement on US rates – which were raised by 75 basis points for the second consecutive time, to the new range between 2.25% and 2.5% % – the president of the institution, Jerome Powell, said he did not believe that the US economy was in recession.

“Think about what a recession is. It is a widespread contraction that affects several industries, and that lasts for more than a couple of months. And it does not seem to me that this is the case at the moment – said Powell – The real reason is represented by the labor market, which has confirmed itself as such a strong signal of economic solidity as to question the data on GDP ”.

In the midst of the quarterly season, the accounts of Meta Platforms, formerly of Facebook, were disclosed yesterday, after the end of the session on Wall Street.

The profit disappointment of the Big Tech led by Mark Zuckerberg is clear: in the second quarter of the year, Meta reported a worse-than-expected drop in revenue, disappointing earnings estimates and communicating surprisingly weak guidance that speaks of a second consecutive decline in sales on an annual basis.

The stock is down by about 7.7%.

Meta’s earnings per share (eps) was $ 2.46, below the $ 2.59 per share expected by the consensus of analysts interviewed by Refinitiv.

Revenue was $ 28.82 billion, slightly below the expected $ 28.94 billion.

Daily active users stood at 1.97 billion, better than the 1.96 billion expected from StreetAccount. Monthly active users were 2.93 billion, up from 2.94 billion forecast. Average revenue per user was $ 9.82 versus $ 9.83 expected.

Yesterday boom in the US stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 436.05 points, or nearly + 1.4%, to 32,197.59; the S&P 500 gained 2.62% to 4,023.61. The Nasdaq Composite rallied 4.06% to 12,032.42.

The rally on the eve of Wall Street is explained by another sentence uttered by Powell, who showed the markets a less hawkish view on the trend of US rates:

“With monetary policy becoming more restrictive, it will likely become appropriate to slow down the pace of rate hikes as we assess how our cumulative adjustments are affecting the economy and inflation,” said the chief executive of the US Central Bank. .

Basically, Jerome Powell has hinted that the next monetary policy move, scheduled for September, will depend on macro data.

But a Bloomberg article raises the question that the markets have made a mistake (or did Powell make a mistake, in saying that he does not believe that there is a recession in the States?).

Neil Dutta, head of the US economic research division at Renaissance Macro Research LLC, commented on the market euphoria sparked by Powell’s statements with the following words:

“I don’t think inflation will cooperate in a way that makes any (rate) cuts plausible. Powell has said repeatedly that the economy must slow down in order to centralize the (US central bank’s) target of inflation. A modest recession will probably not be enough. (the Fed) It will have to do more ”, or it will have to make the economy do worse. Worse than the -0.9% drop reported by US GDP in the second quarter?

The recession fear is also confirmed by the trend in US Treasury rates: 10-year rates fell after the publication of the GDP figure to 2.721%, while those for 2-year Treasuries fell by seven basis points to 2.899%.

The two-year rates therefore remained above the ten-year rates, a factor that confirms the inversion of the yield curve, a phenomenon considered by many economists as an anticipator of a recession.