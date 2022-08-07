Reprinted from: Sewer Boy

Original title: About to unlock the seven wonders, will she be the new Supreme?

On Tuesday, the Billboard singles chart was announced, and Lizzo’s single “About Damn Time” won the title again!

So far, Lizzo has won two number one singles “Truth Hurts” and “About Damn Time”, both of which are solo singles, “Truth Hurts” is a rap single, and “About Damn Time” is a It’s a dance-style R&B single.

Such a scene is very rare in the hip-hop rap circle. Female Rapper has won two Solo titles. Before that, only Cardi B did it alone. She won the championship with “Bodak Yellow” and “Up”, and both songs are pure rap.

And Lizzo has now become the second place. Even if “About Damn Time” is not a rap single, Lizzo’s identity as a rap female singer is beyond doubt, and the style of integrating other circles into the song is also a common operation in this era. Many rappers now Both sing electronic music and rock.

This proves that Lizzo may well be the new rap Supreme!

Everyone knows that there is an eternal law in the hip-hop circle: “There is only one supreme witch in the hip-hop music circle, Supreme. When a new Supreme rises, the old Supreme will rapidly weaken until it is replaced.”

In our circle of female rappers, everyone follows this rule.

The first generation of Missy Elliott was the most successful, but she didn’t have the heart to compete. When the second generation of Lil’ Kim came out, she had to give up the throne of Supreme.

The powerful influence of Lil’ Kim not only has a number of super platinum albums, in 2001 Lil’ Kim became the first female hip-hop singer to have a number one single with the Grammy-winning song “Lady Marmalade” in 2001. figure.

Since that year, Lil’ Kim has established the dress and style of hip-hop female singers. So far, most of the hip-hop female singers are still inferring others in her style. Her influence is worthy of the name.

In those days Karl Lagerfeld himself admired Lil’ Kim very much, and praised Lil’ Kim as the Chanel of hip-hop circle.

But then Nicki Minaj appeared, they were all bright and arrogant, obviously Nicki Minaj was going to replace her.

Nicki Minaj of that year was a great collection of hip-hop female singers. She was invincible in singing, full of tricks, beautiful, strong in creative ability, good in popularity and very diligent.

It took away all the aura of Lil’ Kim in an instant, resulting in Lil’ Kim not releasing an album for more than ten years.

Recently, Lil’ Kim released a new album “9” after 14 years. It took two years to produce, and it was very successful. However, this album, which has received rave reviews from music critics, sold only 1,000 copies, and it was not well received.

In fact, in the final analysis, it is not that Lil’ Kim is not good enough, or that her album is not good enough, but that when a new Supreme appears, the mana of the old Supreme will definitely become weaker. Unless she uses the means to kill the new Supreme before it rises.

History is always very revealing! Although Nicki Minaj is still launching new works, she has always been affected by various things in recent years. Her husband is going to file a lawsuit and her father died in a car accident. Although she still earns a lot of money, a series of things happened to her one after another. She had to have a cut.

And everyone thought it was Cardi B’s fault. After all, “the rise of a new Supreme will lead to the weakening of the old Supreme.”

Although Cardi B started out as a reality TV star, no one in the hip-hop circle took her seriously, and no one thought she could become Supreme.

But this year, Cardi B, who was seen as the next Supreme seed, released a new single, “Hot Shit,” which inexplicably Floped.

And she doesn’t seem to want to be the Supreme of the hip-hop world, but wants to be the next Rihanna to make money in business. She is currently very low-yield, launching a dozen pairs of shoes a year, but only one new song, and rarely appears on the scene, and rarely promotes her music career. .

This means that the new Supreme may not be her, she is just a very strong female singer, but in fact she is not a king, she is just a very strong witch, in fact, she cannot inherit the throne.

While people were still discussing whether Cardi B was qualified to inherit the throne, another female Rapper appeared in front of our eyes, that is Lizzo.

She actually has a very strong track record. Her hit single “Truth Hurts” broke the record set by Cardi B in “Bodak Yellow”, won the number one single, and became the longest female rap solo single in history.

Today’s “About Damn Time” is even more successful. The only drawback is that the album sales are actually average, which is a relatively obvious shortcoming, but otherwise it is really impeccable.

Because Supreme needs to pass the test of Seven Wonders (seven wonders), these seven achievements are: awards, sales, word of mouth, popularity, music reviews, champion singles, fashion.

Lizzo has won three Grammy Awards, but unfortunately all three have nothing to do with hip-hop rap, namely Best Progressive R&B Album, Best Pop Solo, and Grammy for Best Traditional R&B.

At the same time, she also became the first female rapper in history to appear on the cover of four major versions of VOGUE.

She also featured in the UK edition of ELLE magazine in September.

And Lizzo’s popularity is the best. She is also good sisters with Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, and she has countless friends in the circle, and even Harry Styles is a close friend with her.

In addition to the average album sales, Lizzo almost meets the standard, which means that Lizzo may be the new Supreme. After all, almost every Supreme candidate in every circle has a big girl.

Maybe Lizzo is the next generation of the Supreme Witch. Of course, all Supremes will look back after becoming Supreme to know whether it is true or not, but at least Lizzo is really competitive.