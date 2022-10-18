Original title: Age does not affect beauty!Chen Huilin’s 50-year-old birthday picture is amazing, the female star can still retain her charm when she is over half a hundred years old

I still remember the girl who sang “Love hurts, I cried in pain, I was tired from crying”, what will happen to the girl who was leaning against the window on the bus after twenty-four years? Little sister to tell you: she has not changed! She is freezing age!

Chen Huilin made her debut in the 1990s and became popular all over the country. After entering the marriage hall with Liu Jianhao in 2008, she focused on family life and has been in a semi-retirement state, but this does not prevent the public from loving and caring about her. Her presence will cause a stir.

On October 17, the famous Hong Kong actress Chen Huilin attended the press conference in a low-key manner, and she became the focus of the audience as soon as she appeared. Judging from the pictures exposed at the scene, the 50-year-old still maintains a bumpy figure and her fair skin is in excellent condition. On the same day, she appeared at the event in a burgundy low-cut halter leather skirt with white high boots, her hair was soft and naturally draped over her shoulders, and her makeup was simple and clean, showing her elegant temperament.

Chen Huilin smiled at the camera with one hand on her hip in front of the signature board, then turned around and confidently showed her beautiful back, the back of the skirt was crossed with straps, so that there was no trace of fat, the waistline and collarbone were clearly visible, and she was in good shape. There is no difference between being in your twenties. Chen Huilin smiles at the camera Chen Huilin is confident and shows her beautiful back Not only her body, but also her face, her skin was naturally white, tender and firm, and her face had no wrinkles. The pig-killing knife of the years did not leave any traces on her body. Chen Huilin rarely appears in public, and it is not difficult to see that her state in all aspects remains the same as that of a girl in her twenties. Chen Huilin's close-up condition is good Chen Huilin's skin is fair and firm Is she really fifty years old? The little sister also deliberately went to her social platform, and just celebrated her 50th birthday on September 13 this year. In the copy, it is written that today she is 25×2. In the eyes of the younger sister, it is obviously 50÷2, okay? He also mentioned that his birthday wish is to know how to stop the passage of time, time is frozen on her body! Chen Huilin's birthday cake Chen Huilin has also appeared on the Spring Festival Gala stage 4 times, in 2002, 2013, 2014 and 2019. The camera lens is becoming more and more high-definition, but her state has always been top. I can feel it every time I go on stage: her voice is still magnetic, her figure is still sexy and hot, and her skin is still white and tender. In 2002, Chen Huilin sang "Treading Snow to Seek Plum" In 2013, Chen Huilin sang "Annunciation" In 2014, Chen Huilin partnered with Tony Leung to sing "The Best Night" In 2019, Chen Huilin partnered with Fei Yuqing to sing "Sleepless Tonight" In addition to the comparison of the modeling status of the Spring Festival Gala several times, as early as 2018, Chen Huilin posted a comparison of photos of her spanning 17 years on social platforms. Which one is more recent. Years of undefeated beauty, really enviable. Comparison of photos of Chen Huilin 17 years ago Is the frozen age of female stars natural beauty or artificial beauty? The little girl will answer this question too! As for the question of whether to use medical beauty technology to maintain a youthful state, Chen Huilin once said in the Luyu interview in 2018 not to take risks, to accept natural aging, and to avoid accidents that make the facial lines stiff. Going with the flow, at the age of 50, her body line is still curvaceous, and her skin condition is still agile and shiny. Chen Huilin's interview with Lu Yu Xiaomeier believes that accepting natural aging does not mean letting the body get fat and the skin is sagging, but through scientific diet and regular fitness to keep the body and mind as young as possible. I also hope that the goddess can share the "freezing age" method with fans. , the year to 50 still has the charm. What do you think about this, please leave a message to discuss!

