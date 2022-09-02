Listen to the audio version of the article

In Venice it is Luca Guadagnino’s day: the Italian director returns to competition at the Venice Film Festival four years after “Suspiria” and is once again preparing to discuss with his latest work, “Bones and All”.

At the center of the narrative is Maren, an eighteen-year-old who finds herself alone after the abandonment of her father. The girl has constant impulses of cannibalism that force her to remain marginalized and hide from the rest of the world: one day, however, she meets a man who is victim of the same terrifying situation and, shortly after, a boy with whom she will soon end up falling in love.

Taking a cue from the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, Guadagnino sets a feature film of his own for the first time in the United States and signs a road movie that has a lot to do with the American films of New Hollywood: films like ”By Terrence Malick following the path of these two boys between the American states, while leaving a long trail of blood behind them.

Guadagnino had already reached full maturity with “Call me by your name” and was confirmed with the beautiful – and equally controversial – “Suspiria”, two films that, together with his series “We Are Who We Are”, are strongly linked for several reasons with this new work.

A profound and touching training story

The theme of cannibalism soon becomes a metaphor for the discomfort of growth and human relationships in this powerful coming-of-age story which, among other things, is also an excellent love film, capable of touching particularly deep emotional chords. Guadagnino’s direction is always effective in managing editing times and the images are helped by the remarkable soundtrack, signed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, which contributes not a little to the elegant overall rendering of the film. – which includes Timothée Chalamet, Chloë Sevigny, Michael Stuhlbarg and Mark Rylance – the best is the young protagonist Taylor Russell who plays here in the first major film of her career.

Athena

Another product capable of shaking is “Athena” by Romain Gavras, also presented in competition. After the death of his younger brother due to an alleged clash with the police, Abdel returns home and finds his devastated family. Trapped between his younger brother Karim’s desire for revenge and his older brother Moktar’s criminal affairs, he struggles to calm the ever-growing tensions. But when the situation degenerates, Athena (their communitỳ) turns into a fortress under siege. This film is a real “war” film that speaks in a paroxysmal way of the clashes inside the suburbs, through a politically ambiguous gaze but undoubtedly effective in giving life to particularly spectacular scenes. An example is the magnificent initial sequence shot, but also other passages during the narration certainly do not leave us indifferent. The performance of “Athena”, also through references to Greek tragedy, is engaging and the style of the director (son of Costa-Gavras) strongly contemporary, while it is a shame to see an uninspired and unnecessary ending, which seems a bit stuck at the end of the main story that has been told. script also contributed Ladj Ly, author of “The Miserables” of 2019.