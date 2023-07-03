DEATH RAY VISION

No Mercy From Electric Eyes

(Hardcore | NWOAHM)

Label: Metal Blade

Format: (LP)

Release: 30.06.2023

My favorite element of this band is the creative freedom, not being painted into a corner, and I like to think at the end everything still sounds like us.Pete Cortese

But hey, what DEATH RAY VISION throws out here with “No Mercy From Electric Eyes” really bangs. The HC/Punk/Groove troupe has so far passed me by without a trace, which surprises me especially with the line-up, which was formed in 2010 by Mike D’Antonio (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE), Colin Conway (including ALL THAT REMAINS), and Pete Cortese (OVERCAST, ex-KILLSWITCH ENGAGE) and singer Brian Fair (SHADOWS FALL, OVERCAST). And those are big names. Fair has since been replaced several times, leaving Keith Bennet who roared into this third effort and cut a really fine figure.

Somewhere between KSE brilliance, the catchiness of ALL THAT REMAINS, the riff power of PANTERA and the grooving vibe of LAMB OF GOD, the guys from Massachusetts deliver a massive board full of hardcore anger and punk drive that can hardly let you sit still . Galloping beats, super-cool grooving riffs and non-stop gang shouts just put you in a good mood and encourage moshing. The tracks are real slaps in the face, but also show technical sophistication and well thought-out songwriting.

Keith’s hoarse roar fits the material perfectly, as do the brutal breakdowns and the punky drive and immediately makes you want to see the Americans attack live and shows that the guys are absolutely serious about the “No mercy” in the album title. The guys are a bit more merciful, like so many other bands, because melodic leads, numerous hooks and one or the other catchy chorus, as in the more solid “Praise The War Machine”, also stick with the pole.

And so DEATH RAY VISION, despite their HC roots, don’t let themselves be put in a corner, just as guitarist Pete Cortese emphasizes, their musically limitless freedom to do what they want. A number like “Reaper” can consist of a mix of 80s Thrash and catchy vocals, but you can absolutely tear down buildings with the driving “Premature Eviscereation” in 45 seconds.

A band made for the stages of this planet, mixing the mix of metal, groove, punk and various core influences more than confidently into their own big whole. Would love to have more of this!

Tracklist „No Mercy From Electric Eyes“:

1. Behead The King

2. In Unholy Water

3. From The Rafters

4. Reaper

5. Premature Evisceration

6. Praise the War Machine

7. Broken Hands Of God

8. An Iron Age

9. Armageddon Is The Answer

10. O Great Destroyer

11. Crawl Forth The Cowards

12. End Me

Total playing time: –

Band-Links:

