From the bars along the peripheral streets to the classrooms, from the sunsets in the historic centers to the sunrises under the overpasses, the Poesia Festival has reached its 18th edition, beating every hamlet of the province of Modena, within the Terre di Castelli municipal union. And so that the “need for poetry” is not reduced to a series of slogans from the social bulletin board, the scientific committee of the event, composed of Roberto Alperoli, Alberto Bertoni and Roberto Galaverni, has tried to involve as many readers as possible, without generational constraints, aiming to abandon the usual frontal approach of those who place themselves on a stage, in the spotlight, but evolving into a project that lasts a whole year, to rediscover the potential of the language in verse, the slow approach to reading, the resources of a language which must adhere to the emotionality of the individual, making it knowable to himself and expressible to others.

The poets Valerio Magrelli and Guido Monti, questioned by the critic Galaverni, will close the weekend in the Fabbri Theater in Vignola, followed by Eugenio Bennato’s guitar.

The rooms of poetry

Magrelli’s “Exfanzia” (Einaudi) and Monti’s “Le Camere” (peQuod) are collections steeped in relationships, lived both through the meetings that mark the days, and through the books of all time. By relationships we mean the perspectives towards others, not the requests for a wrapped truth, highlighting the lack of widespread attention with respect to a substantial and shared fragility. Monti burns the superfluous daily life and the priorities imposed by the media, “the flame continues, I put the Economist inside”, to enhance the emotional exchange as the fulfillment and apex of the saving moment, thus the match tightened in the fist of his daughter Nina. Human beings are perverted by chasing an increasingly convulsive and impersonal appearance, escaping from those total relationships which by intensity tend to accentuate the ephemeral that awaits us, “but at least we clean the internal space of hysteria”.

To the “uncertain hour” that haunts the poet from the beginning line, and that echoes Levi worn out by the enveloping darkness like a second and unpleasant skin, he contrasts Benedetti’s “defense of cheerfulness”, “the smile that turns here” of the baby for home. Often it is precisely fear that imposes the night, that hides the authenticity of a moment, the epiphanic dawn of him. However, poetry welcomes the shadow of doubt, even the missteps and double bottoms, but it cannot legitimize the betrayal, not that of one’s own inner matter, stifled the light of a recognized and deposited feeling. Without integrity no verse would be born: “no more mechanisms of apparatuses, you have said what is worthy / must remain and that only poetry can bring back”.

The quotation from Perilli in exergue recalls the pose that Elio Germano assumes in Martone’s “young fabulous”; that is the weight that the sky seems to exert on Leopardi’s back, disputed between the mistrust in an already nihilistic society and the trust in the word that is eternal, fatally light, since it is founded on nothing. And so much so that the long but never prose verses of these rooms contain both an incessant labor limae and an ironic approach to the impossibility of traditional stylistic elements to fully define the tumult of the contemporary.