ROME – It may not be as famous as the Excelsior in via Veneto, but the Hyundai Hotel also has its charm. In fact, the Korean house has officially opened to the public the first hotel in the world powered by a car, its electric Ioniq 5, offering for three weeks the exclusive experience close to the Epping forest, in the United Kingdom.

This original experience follows a research commissioned by Hyundai in the UK and conducted by One Poll in September 2022, which found that almost half of respondents (46%) believe that when choosing a holiday accommodation, sustainability and the environment are more important to them now than they were five years ago. For example, a quarter of the sample (25%) prefers stays within national borders to reduce their environmental footprint, thus reducing the use of aircraft.

“We are looking for unique and memorable stays now more than ever, and this is a fascinating blend of innovation, luxury and comfort that makes you think” said Grace Dent, curator of the project – With the energy provided by the car, who knows where else it could tick the Hyundai Hotel. I am thrilled that those who stay with us can sample a sustainable and locally sourced menu and the equally fabulous cocktails and of course enjoy a good night’s sleep. I hope this three-week pop-up hotel is just the beginning of a new car concept that fuels a luxury experience like this. I am sure that guests will want the format of this innovative hotel and the complete experience it offers to be re-proposed also in 2023 ”.

The Hyundai Hotel is located in Essex, just one hour from central London, consists of a luxurious cottage signed by Colemans Farm and is divided into three areas: the suite, the restaurant and the cinema. The operation of all the accessories present in the three elements comes from the power supply of the Ioniq 5 and its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology.

“Our award-winning Ioniq 5 can power the Hyundai Hotel using its V2L function, where the car adapter provides a socket that appliances can be plugged into,” explained Ashley Andrew, managing director of Hyundai Motor UK – L ‘entire experience demonstrates the practicality of this pioneering technology and we hope the concept will inspire more people to adopt off-grid solutions ”. In short, the Ioniq 5 can power the hotel and related businesses by providing 110/220 V AC power up to a maximum of 3.6 kW of power consumption. Finally, it should be noted that from 6 to 19 October a competition was held that offered a stay at the Hyundai hotel as a prize, complete with a welcome cocktail, dinner, evening film and breakfast basket to which four thousand 4,000 participated. participants.