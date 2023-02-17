Listen to the audio version of the article

A high-voltage weekend on the big screen: among the news of the week is “Holy Spider” by Ali Abbasi, a film inspired by the true story of Saeed Hanaei, an Iranian serial killer who strangled sixteen prostitutes between 2000 and 2001 .

The plot revolves around this character, a family man who intends to carry out a “sacred mission”, cleaning up the holy city of Mashad from prostitution, a symbol for him of immorality and corruption. The method he chooses to carry out this “feat” is murder.

Presented at the Cannes Film Festival last year, “Holy Spider” is above all a film capable of shaking, thanks to a good pace and a series of scenes, disturbing to the right point, which make the vision excited and exciting. The direction is incisive, even if unfortunately in some sequences there is a certain basic self-satisfaction of its author, a limit already evident in his previous work, “Border” of 2018. Arrived at his third feature film (the first was “Shelley” of 2016), Abbasi is however honing his talent well, playing effectively with a photography full of lights and shadows and with a well-managed sound system.

A political film

It is not only a film about a serial killer, “Holy Spider”, but also a deeply political film that speaks of religious fundamentalism and machismo in contemporary Iran. If the reflections proposed are undoubtedly thick, the investigation of the story is less incisive , which involves a journalist who has come to town to find out who the ruthless serial killer might be. Truly remarkable, however, is the concluding part after the assassin has been captured: Abbasi makes no concessions and shows a society in which members of the institutions and the population come to support Hanaei’s work. But even more disturbing is the family side of the story and the reconstruction of the murders made by the two very young sons of the assassin. It should be noted that Ali Abbasi is among the directors involved in the television series “The Last of Us”, which is having great success and is inspired by the famous video game of the same name.

The Quiet Girl

Among the novelties of the week we also note “The Quiet Girl”, the directorial debut of a feature film for Irish cinema Colm Bairéad. At the center of the plot is Cáit, a nine-year-old “quiet girl”, who comes from a problematic family, poor, with many children and expecting another child. Given her situation, her parents decide to take her away during the summer and entrust her to a couple of distant relatives that Cáit has never met before her. It is an intense and delicate first work at the same time, capable of best describing the integration between the characters and the environment of rural Ireland that surrounds them. Within an apparently predictable narrative, there is space for some well-aimed plot twists that manage to keep the involvement high until the end. There are some decidedly immature passages and some not too credible dialogues, but the general design works and the result is a pleasant surprise. It should be noted that the film it made it to the Oscar nomination for best international feature film.