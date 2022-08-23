Original title: In the hot autumn of 40 degrees, you still need these cool and cool blue outfits!

Author: The trend is in stock

The 38-degree summer has ushered in the 40-degree autumn. It is still the end of August, which is still scorching hot. Refreshing is still a rigid need for daily wear. Today, let’s take a look at the blue outfits of the stars, you need these cool tips to relieve the heat!

Justin Huang Minghao recently wore a blue outfit in a variety show. The Chinese independent designer brand 8ON8 blue space cow corrugated baseball Tee is paired with wide-leg jeans, STARTER VOL retro thick sole shoes, and an ultra-loose outfit with cashew nut flowers. The headband and sunglasses have a Rapper feel, and they are also perfect for the beach.

Actor Zheng Yecheng’s skateboard outfit, Lee presbyopia pattern denim shirt with white Tee, paired with the same series of shorts to inject a refreshing feeling into denim items, wearing FILA FUSION and Marcelo Burlon co-branded retro blue and white color matching basketball shoes and white midi Tube socks, the Moonco mojito color small fish board under the foot is also very suitable for summer~

Another set of Zheng Yecheng’s holiday-style blue outfits, outdoor sports brand KOLONSPORT Kolon Noach environmental protection series blue and white printed shirt with British brand Ted Baker flower white Tee, with Zegna blue shorts, wearing TOD’S 2022 spring and summer blue, white and gray Color matching retro sneakers, blue and white color matching adds a juvenile feel to the fancy Hawaiian shirt.

Jing Boran’s summer refreshing blue and white outfits, Xiaojing is wearing a Jacquemus blue and white plaid short-sleeved shirt, wearing a New York fashion brand Eckhaus Latta wool hat, white wide-leg jeans and underarm bags from Maison margiela, Mihara Yasuhiro, In summer, blue is really the best match for white!

Fan Chengcheng’s blue outfit is all from Xtep, which he endorsed. The blue graffiti Tee and sneakers are both co-branded by Animated Monsters University. It’s cute and easy to get the same style for a hundred yuan.

Wendy, a member of the girl group Red Velvet, recently wore a light-colored short-sleeved shirt from the Korean brand Coily with Smooth Mood loose-strap jeans, Nike Dunk High “Football Grey” sneakers, and a Korean niche brand Sienne taro purple bag. The blue-purple gradient is very fresh, with Wendy’s signature smile full of vitality~

Have you read “The Art of Freesia” recently? The little orchids are so cute! The heroine Yu Shuxin is a model for sweet girls. The American girl brand Selkie macaron blue dreamy puff sleeve dress is full of fairy spirit. It is matched with CAREL sandals and PIAGET earrings and bracelets for which Xinxin is the ambassador. The basketball player Xinxin is Akagi Haruko. Book now!

Woven bags are really popular this year, from affordable Uniqlo, MUJI to luxury brands have launched this item, the Prada blue raffia woven bag on SOMI back is very suitable for summer, with the trendy brand Kith white sports suit Full of vitality.

Juicy and beautiful JOY Jiumei recently wore a blue outfit. She wore a short knitted navel vest and cardigan from the Korean designer brand EENK and high-waisted jeans, which perfectly highlighted the advantages of JOY’s figure; she wore a Korean minority jewelry brand Numbering Alphabet necklace, fresh blue nine sisters, don’t make me beautiful~

Zhou Yutong’s blue outfit is very handsome. The loose denim shirt and wide-leg pants are all from miumiu. The loose tailoring makes Xiao Zhou’s figure even thinner, and the short-haired sister wears more temperament!

Song Yanfei’s recent blue and white outfits, the blue shirt and white wide-leg pants are both from Ralph Lauren. They are casual, relaxed, and quiet vacation outfits, with a suit jacket full of academic style.