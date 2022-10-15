The inauguration on Monday 17, while Tuesday 18 October will officially open to the public the eighty-ninth edition of the Paris Motor Show which, for a week (until Sunday 23), will turn the spotlight on the latest news on the automotive market. The Mondial de l’Auto 2022, which this year will celebrate its 124th anniversary, will welcome visitors to the Parc Paris Expo Porte de Versailles (1 Place de la Porte de Versailles) in the large spaces of pavilions 3-4-6 and 5.1, every day from 9.30 to 22.30 (Sunday 23 closing at 19).

After the forced stop due to the pandemic (the last edition took place in 2018 and totaled over a million visitors) there is a lot of anticipation to experience the appointment “in presence” again and to facilitate the influx of the public. organizers have introduced “per session” tickets, with a predetermined arrival time slot but without limits on the duration of the visit. These “session” tickets with arrival times allow you to optimize your visit to the show, significantly reduce waiting times at the entrance, allow you to make the most of the exhibition areas, get closer to the cars on display, drive vehicles in the center rehearsals, to participate in the many activities of the scheduled. In short, this new type of ticket office, which allows a staggering of entrances, offers all the possibilities of a normal ticket but with a significant reduction in price since it is offered at 16 euros compared to the day ticket with free access on sale at 30 euros. Furthermore, for under 18s, admission is reduced by 50% on the ticket per session (up to 6 years of age, admission is free).

Tickets can be purchased online on the official website of the show (https://mondial.paris), and some time slots of the tickets per session are already “sold out”. Another novelty of the 2022 edition of the event is the union of Mondial de l’Auto with Equip Auto, the fair dedicated to automotive after-sales and services for connected mobility that will give life to the “Paris Automotive Week”. An initiative that for the first time will bring together professionals and the general public by offering events, conferences and test drives. Paris Automotive Week will be an opportunity for the automotive industry to share their vision of the future of the automobile and mobility with insiders and visitors from around the world. “The Mondial de l’Auto 2022 will be the privileged meeting place to identify, choose and purchase your vehicle of the future – underlined Serge Gachot, director of the Mondial de l’Auto – A new immersive and experiential format: a path of visit reinvented, an enriched daily programming, the pleasure of seeing, touching and, like never before, trying the models of the manufacturers, with an ambitious “test drive” system accessible to all. Appointment for a 2022 edition made of pleasure, emotion and passion. The revolution is underway ”. Everything is ready for the great car show and to better enjoy the event, the organizers recommend arriving at the show by public transport. Parc Paris Expo Porte de Versailles is easily accessible by metro (Line 12), tram (Line T2 and T3a), buses (Lines 80 and 39), several self-service bike rental stations, direct connections from Orly and Roissy Charles de Gaulle.